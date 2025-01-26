Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment

Kannada director Harshavardhan files a police complaint against actress Shashikala, accusing her of harassment, blackmail, and emotional distress after a troubled relationship, marriage, and continued threats, leading to legal action and controversy in the film industry.

Renowned Kannada film director Harshavardhan, famous for his movie Prajarajya, has filed a police complaint against actress Shashikala, accusing her of harassment and blackmail. The complaint has sparked a public controversy and has left the film industry in shock.

Harshavardhan, who began his directorial journey in Kannada cinema in 2020, started working on a new project when he crossed paths with Shashikala in March 2021. At that time, Shashikala was joining the shooting as a new artist, and Harshavardhan took her number for professional reasons. According to Harshavardhan, Shashikala later insisted on a personal relationship, promising that she would invest money into his movie, which Harshavardhan believed would help him advance in his career.

Initially, Harshavardhan agreed to be in a relationship with Shashikala, under the condition that they would not marry, and Shashikala accepted this arrangement. However, things took a turn when Shashikala started pressuring him for marriage. Harshavardhan repeatedly refused, stating that their relationship would remain casual, but Shashikala allegedly began threatening him and even kept records of their private phone conversations.

The situation escalated when Shashikala reportedly came to Harshavardhan’s office and physically attacked him after he rejected her marriage proposal. In response, Harshavardhan filed a complaint with the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, but no immediate action was taken. In 2022, Harshavardhan also claimed that Shashikala filed a false complaint against him, leading to his brief imprisonment. After his release, his career reportedly suffered, with many producers advising him to settle down and marry, which led to his marriage to Shashikala on March 5, 2022.

Post-marriage, the tension continued to build as Shashikala allegedly made Harshavardhan uncomfortable with her demands. He was reportedly threatened with jail time once again, and producers began to avoid working with him. Shashikala’s actions further fueled the couple’s strained relationship, and Harshavardhan soon found himself at odds with her over his privacy. According to Harshavardhan, Shashikala would also spread rumours about his personal life, accusing him of mistreating her and asking him to stay away from their home when producers visited.

In August 2024, following a major dispute, Harshavardhan and Shashikala were reportedly asked to leave their home. Despite this, Harshavardhan claims that Shashikala continues to harass and mentally torment him, threatening his peace of mind. In light of these ongoing issues, Harshavardhan has once again filed a fresh complaint with the Vidyaranyapura police, alleging continued harassment, blackmail, and emotional distress caused by Shashikala’s actions.

