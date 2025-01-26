The Delhi Files Teaser OUT: Mithun Chakraborty's fierce first look as a patriotic hero stuns fans

Mithun Chakraborty stars in 'The Delhi Files', based on the Bengal tragedy, releasing August 15, 2025. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it unveils a hidden chapter of history.
 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has brought to light many important things related to history and society through his films. He pays full attention to truth and deep research in his films and raises issues that are important to society. His films not only make the audience think, but they also uncover some untold aspects of our history. This is the reason why his films have such power, which openly brings out any sensitive issues and start deep discussions among people. Now he has released the teaser of his next film 'The Delhi Files'.

Vivek Agnihotri's next film 'The Delhi Files'
Vivek Agnihotri's next film 'The Delhi Files' is much awaited, as his previous works based on real events and controversial issues have garnered a lot of discussion. With this film, sensitive aspects of history and society will once again be highlighted. Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty's first look has been revealed through the teaser of the film, in which he is seen in a powerful and intense avatar.

Mithun Chakraborty's First Look from 'The Delhi Files'
Mithun Chakraborty's first look from "The Delhi Files" is out, in which he is seen reciting the Indian Constitution with a burning tongue in a deserted corridor. His look is quite tough, with a white beard and reading the Constitution with full enthusiasm. This clip is creating a lot of excitement, and Mithun's intense style is visible. This film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will raise important questions on India's history, politics, and society, and will continue Agnihotri's bold and thought-provoking storytelling.

'The Delhi Files' is based on the Bengal tragedy
"The Delhi Files" is a heartwarming film that showcases a very important and painful chapter of Indian history in a big way. This film is based on the Bengal tragedy, which is a part of our history that not many people know about. With its inner story, tremendous visuals, and excellent acting, this film will make you think and it will be an experience you will never forget.

When will 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter' release?
The film "The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter" is being directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, while it is being jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Palvi Joshi. This film will be presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha Productions, and it will release worldwide on August 15, 2025.

