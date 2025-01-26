Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation

Tata Electronics has acquired a 60% stake in Pegatron's iPhone manufacturing plant in Narasapur, Karnataka, marking its second such facility in India. This move strengthens Tata’s electronics manufacturing presence, with plans to create 5,00,000 jobs and expand its semiconductor and technology initiatives.

Tata acquires 60% stake in 2nd iPhone manufacturing plant in India, boosting job creation vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 7:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 7:40 PM IST

In a significant move to expand its presence in the Indian electronics market, Tata Electronics, a division of the Tata Group, has acquired a 60% stake in the Chennai-based Pegatron Technology India Company. This acquisition marks the company's second iPhone manufacturing plant in India, strengthening its position in the growing electronics sector.

Pegatron Technology, a subsidiary of Taiwan's Pegatron Corporation, operates a factory in Narasapur, Karnataka, where it manufactures electronic products on a contract basis for global companies like Apple. By purchasing a majority stake in this factory, Tata Electronics is now directly involved in the production and supply of iPhones and other electronic products for Apple, opening up new business opportunities.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta And Apple To Report Next Week: Stocktwits Poll Finds Majority Of Retailers Bet On Continued Magnificent 7 Outperformance

Although the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, Tata's move highlights its growing influence in the Indian electronics manufacturing space. Tata Electronics aims to leverage this new acquisition to provide high-quality manufacturing services to both domestic and international clients, in line with the company's vision to drive advancements in AI, digital, and technology-enabled manufacturing in India. 

Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics emphasized the company's commitment to ushering in a new era of innovation in manufacturing, stating, “With our partnership with Pegatron Technology, we are ushering in a new era of AI, digital, and technology-enabled manufacturing in India.”

Apple Stock Posts Moderate Gains On Analysts’ Mixed Outlook: Retail Turns Markedly Bullish

Job creation remains a central focus for Tata, which is committed to strengthening its electronics manufacturing footprint in the country. As part of its plans, Tata Electronics is setting up India's first semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dholera, Gujarat, with an investment of ₹91,000 crore. Additionally, the company has announced a ₹27,000 crore investment for assembling and testing semiconductor chips in Jagiroad, Assam. 

These initiatives are expected to create numerous job opportunities in India. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran shared the company's vision of generating 5,00,000 jobs over the next five years in sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles, and battery-related industries.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH) vkp

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH)

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH) vkp

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH)

Chennai SHOCKER! Student run over by train while searching for lost earphones on railway tracks, dies shk

Chennai SHOCKER! Student run over by train while searching for lost earphones on railway tracks, dies

Indore 30 year old man rescued after being chained for 7 years over mental illness admitted to mental hospital vkp

Indore: 30-yr-old man rescued after being chained for 7 years over mental illness, admitted to hospital

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir's Tral Chowk (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir’s Tral Chowk (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Dhamis Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"

'Dhami's Dominance Solidified with Victory in the "Semifinals of Power"

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH) vkp

'Cringe': AAP uses AI video with Kejriwal, Ambedkar and Gandhi to promote Delhi 2025 polls, trolled (WATCH)

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH) vkp

Maharashtra DCM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help injured biker, sends ambulance for assistance (WATCH)

Just never retire: Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return HRD

'Just never retire': Rohit Sharma receives heartwarming letter from 15-year old fan after Ranji Trophy return

Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days shk

Setback for Yunus-led govt in Bangladesh as US freezes foreign aid for 90 days

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon