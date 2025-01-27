Bobby Deol's Net Worth: Know assets, cars, bungalow and more of actor

Entertainment
Reports suggest that Bobby Deol has a net worth of approximately 66 crores. Bobby enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and lives lavishly.
Bobby Deol resides in a bungalow worth 6 crore rupees in Vile Parle, Mumbai.
Bobby Deol is a sneaker enthusiast with a collection that includes Gucci Ultrapace worth ₹90,000, Golden Goose Franky at ₹51,540, and others from Balenciaga, Louboutin.
Bobby Deol owns restaurants and has shares in several companies. He earns well from his family business.
Bobby Deol owns expensive cars like Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Porsche Cayenne SUV, and Land Rover Freelander 2.
Bobby Deol charges 5-6 crore rupees per film. Besides films, he earns a hefty sum through brand endorsements.
Bobby Deol debuted at the age of 10 in the film Dharam Veer, starring his father Dharmendra and Jitendra. He later debuted as a lead hero in Barsaat.
Bobby Deol's film Kanguva was released worldwide on Thursday, November 14th. The film stars South Indian actor Suriya in the lead role.
