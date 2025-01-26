WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha

Deepika Padukone's first fashion show appearance after giving birth surprised fans with her dramatically different look, sparking comparisons to veteran actress Rekha.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 2:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 2:55 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone's recent appearance at a fashion show, her first since becoming a mother, has taken the internet by storm. Her transformed look has left fans stunned, with many unable to recognize her. The video of her appearance has quickly gone viral, sparking a flurry of comments and reactions.

The fashion show, held on Saturday evening, marked the 25th anniversary of renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika Padukone graced the event in a chic monochrome white ensemble, exuding both elegance and sophistication. Her outfit featured tailored pants, a top, and a trench coat, accessorized with layered necklaces, including a striking ruby and diamond choker and side pendants. Black leather gloves with matching bangles and a fashionable headband completed her look. While her appearance was certainly fashionable, it seems to have divided public opinion.

Many compared Deepika's look to Rekha's iconic appearance in the 80s film 'Khoon Bhari Maang,' while others commented on her seemingly awkward walk. One user wrote, "I thought it was Rekha from Khoon Bhari Maang." Another questioned her styling choices, asking, "Why so many layers??? Why those huge glasses?? Why that weird hair?? So many questions." Some even pointed out her modeling background, saying, "Wasn't Deepika a model once? Yet she's walking like a newbie." A few even commented that she resembled Amitabh Bachchan at one point.

One user expressed confusion about high-end fashion, stating, "Maybe I'm not cultured enough to understand high-end fashion, but I don't get why fashion designers showcase such bizarre outfits at ramp walks. If it doesn't look good on someone like DP, why would anyone else want to get it?" 

