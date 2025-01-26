Prominent Malayalam director Shafi passes away at 56

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shafi, aged 56, has passed away. He is survived by his wife, Shamila, and daughters, Aleema and Salma. Shafi, the brother of director-screenwriter Rafi, will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 7:28 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 7:36 AM IST

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shafi, aged 56, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday (Jan 26). Shafi was admitted to the hospital on January 16 following internal bleeding. He had been experiencing intense headaches and insomnia for several days, prompting him to seek medical care. 

Medical tests revealed a brain hemorrhage, and although he underwent surgery, his condition deteriorated further, leading to him being placed on a ventilator. 

Shafi is survived by his wife, Shamila, and their daughters, Aleema and Salma. Shafi’s body will be brought to his residence in Karukappilly and will then be placed for public homage at the Cochin Service Cooperative Bank Auditorium in Manappattiparambu from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday. The final rites are scheduled to be held at the Karukappilly Juma Masjid cemetery at 4:00 pm.

Who was Shafi? 

Creating an explosion of laughter in theaters is not something every director can achieve, but Shafi managed to do so effortlessly on numerous occasions. A talented filmmaker, Shafi was the younger brother of director-screenwriter Rafi and also related to the acclaimed director Siddique. Though his entry into the film industry was relatively smooth, thanks to his familial connections, Shafi’s ability to connect with audiences and the impact of his films showcased his unique talent as a director.

Siddique-Lal revolutionized Malayalam cinema by giving a new aesthetic to comedy films. Shafi, along with Rafi Mecartin, carried forward their legacy with remarkable success. Shafi began his career in the industry as an assistant to legendary directors like Siddique-Lal, Rafi Mecartin, and Rajasenan, all of whom had a reputation for making audiences laugh out loud with their comedy films. Naturally, Shafi chose the same path without hesitation. He made his directorial debut in 2001 with One Man Show, marking the beginning of a successful journey in Malayalam cinema.

One Man Show was a remarkable success. However, a director is often judged by the impact of their second film, and Shafi did not disappoint. His second venture, Kalyanaraman, became one of the biggest hits of his career and firmly established him among the notable directors in Malayalam cinema. The film continues to be a cultural reference in the daily lives of Malayalis, cementing its place as a classic.

With back-to-back hits, Shafi quickly became a brand name in the industry. He achieved a rare milestone in Malayalam cinema by directing six consecutive successful films without facing a single failure. These films include One Man Show, Kalyanaraman, Pulivaal Kalyanam, Thommanum Makkalum, Mayavi, and Chocolate, each contributing to his legacy as a filmmaker who could consistently deliver box office successes.

Shafi was a director who always made remarkable comebacks after setbacks. Films like Marykkundoru Kunjaadu and Two Countries are prime examples of his triumphant returns. He was known for bringing the brilliance he observed on the sets of other directors into his own work environment. Despite being rooted in comedy, Shafi was open to incorporating better suggestions, no matter where they came from. This approach often resulted in humor that surpassed what was initially written in the script, making the jokes even more impactful on screen.

Shafi's willingness to give actors the freedom to improvise added an authentic charm to his films. Many memorable scenes in his movies continue to make us laugh today because of this collaborative atmosphere. The laughter that began during script readings and on the sets seamlessly translated into the theaters, making his comedies truly unique.

Malayalam cinema bids farewell to a director who brought joy to countless audiences, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and unfulfilled creative ideas.

