Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar is a relative of Sandalwood icon Dr Rajkumar. The renowned Kollywood star suffered an unfortunate road accident on June 25 on the Mysuru-Gundlupet highway near Begur. This accident resulted in him losing his leg.

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, also known as Dhruwan, met with a major road accident on Saturday, June 24, while riding his bike on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Begur. He got rushed to a Manipal Hospital in Mysuru. According to media news reports, Suraj got such a massive injury on his right leg that even the doctors had to remove and amputate it to save his life. Suraj, who is into bike riding, was on his way to Ooty from Mysuru on his bike. He lost control of the bike while trying to overtake a tractor and smashed into a tipper lorry at 4 pm on Saturday. Doctors have amputated his leg below the knee to save his life.

Suraj Kumar got his right leg amputated as his injuries were severe and to save him doctors had to save his life.

The 24-year-old actor is the nephew of Dr Rajkumar’s wife, Paravathamma. He is the son of film producer S A Srinivas. Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar and his wife visited Suraj at the hospital. Suraj Kumar was supposed to debut with the film Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma. It got directed by Anup Anthony. Kannada star Darshan launched the film, which got shelved for reasons unknown. The actor was working on another film titled Ratham. Suraj also signed a yet-untitled project with Priya Prakash Varrier, but the fate of the film is not really known.

Suraj was riding his bike on the highway when he was hit by a tipper near Hirikati Gate in Gundlupet taluk around 4 pm and suffered severe injuries on his right leg. Police said Suraj residing in Mysuru, was travelling to Ooty on his bike when he lost control while overtaking a tractor and hit an oncoming tipper lorry. He got immediately rushed to the Manipal Hospital in Mysuru, where the doctors performed below-knee amputation surgery on the right leg as a life-saving procedure.

