Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arjun Kapoor turns 38: Anshula, Malaika Arora and others arrive to celebrate his birthday

    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Best known for his multi-layered performances in films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor turned 38 today. To make his birthday more special and memorable, Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor and others arrived to celebrate it.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor, known for his multi-layered performances in Panipat, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ishaqzaade, and 2 States, has turned 38 today. Sister Anshula Kapoor, Girlfriend Malaika Arora, and others arrived to mark his birthday and make it really special.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned star and birthday boy Arjun Kapoor looked dashing in an all-black ensemble attire as he came holding an umbrella and happily greeted the paps.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora arrived at beau Arjun Kapoor's house in a long white and red printed ensemble attire and looked stunning.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor also arrived at Arjun Kapoor's house in a breezy yellow dress attire and looked pretty.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Besides, alongside Anshula Kapoor, even her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar arrived at the actor's house to celebrate his birthday in an all-white outfit.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor elevated the monsoon fashion to another level, in a black ensemble attire as he came outside his house in an umbrella and posed for the paps.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on PM Modi's welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya wins hearts of fans vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on PM Modi's welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya wins hearts of fans

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reveal 'baby' gender in new VIRAL video - WATCH vma

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reveal 'baby' gender in new VIRAL video - WATCH

    Project K: Renowned superstar Kamal Haasan on board for Prabhas starrer film; Know details MSW

    Project K: Renowned superstar Kamal Haasan on board for Prabhas starrer film; Know details

    Kourtney Kardashian displaying 'baby bump' in green bikini wins hearts of fans vma

    Kourtney Kardashian displaying 'baby bump' in green bikini wins hearts of fans

    Zenat Aman, Vogue India's new cover girl: Talks about her debut on Instagram and pulls back the curtain on her MSW

    Zeenat Aman, Vogue India’s new cover girl: Talks about herdebut on Instagram and pulls back the curtain on her

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details AJR

    Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in central Maharashtra; check details

    Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

    Indian Railways Update: Ticket Booking on 156 Ganpati Special Trains to start on June 27

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief AJR

    10 killed in Odisha after two buses collide head on in Ganjam district, CM expresses grief

    Petrol diesel price today, 26 June: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities AJR

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 26 June: Check cost per litre in Mumbai, Delhi and your city

    Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on PM Modi's welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya wins hearts of fans vma

    Shah Rukh Khan's reaction on PM Modi's welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya wins hearts of fans

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon