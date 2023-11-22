Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star in Mammootty starrer action-comedy 'Turbo'. Directed by Vysakh, the film aims for a pan-Indian appeal, featuring intense action

    Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Mollywood Megastar Mammootty is presently engrossed in the filming of the upcoming action-comedy "Turbo," directed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas. This anticipated film, promising a blend of action and comedy, is set to mark the Malayalam film debut of renowned Kannada actor Raj B Shetty.

    Raj B Shetty has gained widespread recognition across India for his outstanding performances in acclaimed films such as "Ondu Motteya Kathe" and "Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana." The inclusion of Shetty in the pivotal role was confirmed by Prashanth Alexander, a member of the "Turbo" cast and known for his role in "Purusha Pretham," prior to the official announcement.

    Adding to the pan-Indian appeal of the film, Tollywood actor Sunil has also been roped in to play a significant role in "Turbo." Prashanth Alexander, shedding light on the film's potential, drew parallels with successful Tamil films like "Jailer" and "Leo."

    While specific details about the plot are yet to be revealed, Mammootty shared insights into the movie's genre at a recent press event for his film "Kaathal-The Core." Describing "Turbo" as an entertaining action flick with a focus on intense fight sequences and combat, the superstar hinted at a showcase of his exceptional skills.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more

    On the other hand, Raj B Shetty, who was last seen in the Kannada film "Toby," is gearing up for his next venture, "Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye," where he takes on the lead role.

    Mammootty's recent hit, "Kannur Squad," continues to receive critical acclaim, and he is currently anticipating the release of "Kaathal-The Core," set to hit theaters on November 23, 2023. In addition to "Turbo," Mammootty is involved in other exciting projects, including the horror film "Bramayugam" directed by Rahul Sadasivan and the action-packed "Bazooka," co-starring Gautham Vasudev Menon.

    ALSO READ: National Commission for Women files Suo Moto case against Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against Trisha

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more ATG

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram ATG

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra celebrate 14 years of marital bliss; wish each other on Instagram

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR ATG

    Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

    Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter house with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Rakhi Sawant to enter house with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse Rescue may take up to 15 days trapped workers served veg pulao matar paneer gcw

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue may take up to 15 days; trapped workers served veg pulao, matar-paneer

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande throws 'chappal' at husband Vicky Jain on National TV; here's what happened next

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results live 22 november 2023 anr

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results 22 November 2023: Who will win jackpot of Rs 12 cr? Check HERE

    Elon Musk X to donate advertising revenue to Gaza Israeli hospitals gcw

    Elon Musk's X to donate advertising revenue to Gaza, Israeli hospitals

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more ATG

    Karan Johar lauds Ekta Kapoor's Emmy acceptance speech; calls her 'trailblazer'; Read more

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon