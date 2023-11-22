Kannada actor Raj B Shetty to star alongside Mammootty in comedy-action film 'Turbo'; Here's what we know

Mollywood Megastar Mammootty is presently engrossed in the filming of the upcoming action-comedy "Turbo," directed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas. This anticipated film, promising a blend of action and comedy, is set to mark the Malayalam film debut of renowned Kannada actor Raj B Shetty.

Raj B Shetty has gained widespread recognition across India for his outstanding performances in acclaimed films such as "Ondu Motteya Kathe" and "Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana." The inclusion of Shetty in the pivotal role was confirmed by Prashanth Alexander, a member of the "Turbo" cast and known for his role in "Purusha Pretham," prior to the official announcement.

Adding to the pan-Indian appeal of the film, Tollywood actor Sunil has also been roped in to play a significant role in "Turbo." Prashanth Alexander, shedding light on the film's potential, drew parallels with successful Tamil films like "Jailer" and "Leo."

While specific details about the plot are yet to be revealed, Mammootty shared insights into the movie's genre at a recent press event for his film "Kaathal-The Core." Describing "Turbo" as an entertaining action flick with a focus on intense fight sequences and combat, the superstar hinted at a showcase of his exceptional skills.

On the other hand, Raj B Shetty, who was last seen in the Kannada film "Toby," is gearing up for his next venture, "Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye," where he takes on the lead role.

Mammootty's recent hit, "Kannur Squad," continues to receive critical acclaim, and he is currently anticipating the release of "Kaathal-The Core," set to hit theaters on November 23, 2023. In addition to "Turbo," Mammootty is involved in other exciting projects, including the horror film "Bramayugam" directed by Rahul Sadasivan and the action-packed "Bazooka," co-starring Gautham Vasudev Menon.

