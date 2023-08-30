Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: Vicky Kaushal's transformation as Bhajan Kumar win hearts; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal graces the stage in the film The Great Indian Family's first song, 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja', setting the tone for his captivating performance as Bhajan Kumar. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Yash Raj Films has unveiled an exciting revelation – the eagerly anticipated singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar, initially intended for a grand debut, is none other than Bollywood luminary Vicky Kaushal! In the upcoming project 'The Great Indian Family (TGIF)', Vicky embodies the character of a community singing sensation, Bhajan Kumar. Coinciding with this announcement, the production house has also premiered the film's inaugural track, 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja', marking Vicky's significant introduction in the movie.

Prior to the song's launch, Yash Raj Films utilized their Instagram platform on Tuesday to reveal Vicky's appearance from the film, portraying the character of the "singing sensation" Bhajan Kumar. Speaking about it, Vicky Kaushal revealed, "I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in the quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film!"

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar post heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos

He added, "As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in TGIF. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen."

Within the video, Vicky Kaushal gracefully moves to the beats of 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' while on the stage. He adorns vibrant traditional attire and a teeka on his forehead.

Watch video:

'The Great Indian Family (TGIF)' marks the inaugural artistic partnership between YRF and Vicky Kaushal, under the direction of Vijay Krishna Acharya. The musical gem 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' is a creation by Pritam and its lyrics are woven by Amitabh Bhattacharya. This eagerly awaited film is scheduled for a global release on September 22.

ALSO READ: Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film advance booking begins; know details