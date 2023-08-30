Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film advance booking begins; know details

Kushi Advance Booking Begins: Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the big screen in Kushi! Fans can't wait to see what this film has in store for them and eagerly count the days until its release.

Samantha and Vijay's fans are looking forward to the release of 'Kushi,' a romantic musical drama. Audiences have been captivated by the film's fascinating trailer. Following this, the songs became a chartbuster for everyone, and viewers were excited to see Vijay and Samantha on the big screen. To add to the excitement, the producers of 'Kushi' have announced the beginning of advance bookings for this highly anticipated musical spectacular. Fans are excited to see what this film has in store for them and are counting down the days until it is released.

Kushi's creators have released a visually gorgeous poster and announced early booking on their social channels today. The poster depicts the endearing relationship between heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The creators captioned the image on social media, "

"It's time to meet the most adorable pair and their most relatable tale on the big screens

#Kushi BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!

In cinemas SEP 1st"

The announcement of the advance booking of the much-anticipated Kushi will send pleasant waves among fans and the public waiting to see their favourite artists perform on the big screen. 'Kushi,' written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is poised to make hearts aflutter and celebrate 'love' across theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 1st, 2023.

