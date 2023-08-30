Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film advance booking begins; know details

    Kushi Advance Booking Begins: Meet the most adorable pair Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the big screen in Kushi! Fans can't wait to see what this film has in store for them and eagerly count the days until its release.

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film advance booking begins; know details RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Samantha and Vijay's fans are looking forward to the release of 'Kushi,' a romantic musical drama. Audiences have been captivated by the film's fascinating trailer. Following this, the songs became a chartbuster for everyone, and viewers were excited to see Vijay and Samantha on the big screen. To add to the excitement, the producers of 'Kushi' have announced the beginning of advance bookings for this highly anticipated musical spectacular. Fans are excited to see what this film has in store for them and are counting down the days until it is released.

    Also Read: 71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India?

    Kushi's creators have released a visually gorgeous poster and announced early booking on their social channels today. The poster depicts the endearing relationship between heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The creators captioned the image on social media, "

    "It's time to meet the most adorable pair and their most relatable tale on the big screens

    #Kushi BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!

    In cinemas SEP 1st"

    The announcement of the advance booking of the much-anticipated Kushi will send pleasant waves among fans and the public waiting to see their favourite artists perform on the big screen. 'Kushi,' written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is poised to make hearts aflutter and celebrate 'love' across theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on September 1st, 2023.

    Also Read: Naruto to One Piece-10 best anime series for beginners

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon post, Zoya Akhtar heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos ADC

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar post heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India? vkp

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India?

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro? Anupam Kher shares throwback photos ADC

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro; Anupam Kher shares throwback photos

    Recent Stories

    Chili Paneer to Stuffed Mushroom: 8 dishes for Raksha Bandhan ATG

    Chili Paneer to Stuffed Mushroom: 8 dishes for Raksha Bandhan

    SEXY PHOTOS Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk goes topless on her beach vacay RBA

    (SEXY PHOTOS) Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk goes topless on her beach vacay

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua BOLD song Hili Palang Ke Palai goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai' goes viral-WATCH

    Opinion The magical decade that was

    Opinion: The magical decade that was

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon