Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office collection Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer mints Rs. 21 Cr hours after release

Pushpa 2: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, has stormed into theaters, igniting a frenzy among fans. Released three years after the first part, the film opened to massive anticipation, viral theater videos, and stellar box office numbers

The much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, has finally hit the big screens, igniting a frenzy among fans. Released three years after the first installment, the film was welcomed with tremendous enthusiasm. Videos from packed theaters have gone viral on social media, as excitement around the box office numbers continues to build.

According to reports, the film started its box office journey on an impressive note. Early data from Sacnilk indicates that as of 8 AM on its opening day, Pushpa 2 has already amassed a collection of ₹21.04 crore. Industry experts predict that the film is set to achieve remarkable milestones in its box office performance.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Advance Bookings of Pushpa 2

Earlier, Sacnilk reported that Pushpa 2 had generated over ₹30 crore in overseas pre-sales, while domestic bookings had crossed ₹70 crore prior to its release on Wednesday. These numbers place Pushpa 2: The Rule as the second Indian film this year to cross the ₹100 crore mark in advance bookings, following Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.

BookMyShow announced that the film had surpassed the one million ticket mark on its platform, achieving the feat faster than previous record-holders. Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas at BookMyShow, shared that Pushpa 2 had broken several records, becoming the fastest movie to achieve this milestone. The platform revealed that the movie had outpaced films like Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and K.G.F.: Chapter 2 in ticket sales. Saksena added that fans across cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune had driven the rush for tickets, showcasing the immense anticipation surrounding the movie. With such a roaring start, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to establish itself as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year.

Latest Videos