Pushpa 2: The Rule LEAKED: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other sites

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, released on December 5, marking the return of Pushpa Raj after three years. Directed by Sukumar, the film received rave reviews but faced piracy issues, as it leaked online shortly after its theatrical debut

First Published Dec 5, 2024, 8:38 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

The much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theaters on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Fans have been eager to see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, returning to the big screen three years after the release of the first installment. However, the excitement was marred by reports of the film being leaked online just hours after its release.

Reports claim that Pushpa 2 is now available for free download on several piracy websites, including Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. The pirated version has surfaced in multiple formats such as 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD quality.

Search trends reportedly show an increase in phrases such as “Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Download,” “Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie HD Download,” “Pushpa 2 The Rule Tamilrockers,” “Pushpa 2 The Rule Filmyzilla,” “Pushpa 2 The Rule Telegram Links,” and “Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Free HD Download” shortly after the film’s theatrical debut.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is being lauded as a complete entertainer. The director Sukumar skillfully captured the raw essence of the character and the backdrop of Chittoor, where Pushpa’s red sandalwood smuggling operations reach global proportions. It was noted that every slow-motion scene of Allu Arjun was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

The review further stated that while Allu Arjun shines in his role, Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of SP Shekhawat is equally compelling. His character, described as unpredictable and intense, adds layers of intrigue to the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli, was noted to have a significant arc, with her dialogues and impactful scenes emphasizing her strength and resilience.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding: Samantha once hoped Sobhita to be 'LUCKY charm'? Read on

Disclaimer: Readers are reminded that piracy is a punishable offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. It is essential to support filmmakers by avoiding illegal downloads and instead watching movies through legitimate platforms. Asianet Newsable does not promote piracy.

