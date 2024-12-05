Pushpa 2 REVIEW: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film hits theatres; gets 'Blockbuster' praise on social media

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, was released in theaters on Thursday (Dec 5), following high anticipation as the sequel to the 2021 hit "Pushpa: The Rise." Early social media reactions indicate the film has met fan expectations, fueling excitement across the country.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" starring Allu Arjun is a film that has been eagerly awaited by moviegoers across the country. The pre-release hype was fueled by the fact that it is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" After a long wait by fans, the film is now officially screening in theaters today (Dec 5). Early reactions and reviews have started coming in.

The first screening of "Pushpa 2" began at 1 AM in Andhra Pradesh, while in Kerala, the first shows started at 4 AM. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Early reactions on social media suggest that the movie has lived up to expectations.

Pushpa (Allu Arjun), once a notorious national smuggler, has now expanded his empire internationally, focusing on red sandalwood trafficking. He dominates Chittoor, revered by the locals as a god. However, when a major deal involving the smuggling of 2000 tons of red sandalwood comes his way, he faces a significant challenge from SSP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

The film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. It features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, who will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively.

Sukumar's Pushpa Part 1 delivered a perfect masala entertainer, filled with intense action, catchy songs, memorable performances, and crowd-pleasing dialogues. With Pushpa 2, the expectations were incredibly high, and the film not only meets those expectations but also exceeds them, especially in terms of action.

Reports suggest that Pushpa 2 features two major action sequences, which stand out as the film's biggest highlights. The way these sequences are shot and choreographed elevates the mass appeal to a whole new level. Additionally, the confrontations between Pushpa and Shekhawat are brilliantly written and directed, adding to the film's intense impact.

Before its release, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 100 crore worldwide in pre-sales. Trade experts anticipate a huge opening for the sequel, with predictions ranging from Rs 250-275 crore gross on its first day. In terms of advance bookings, Pushpa 2 has set a new record as the fastest Indian film to sell 2 million tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing previous records held by Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF: Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has been leaked online on several piracy websites shortly after its official release on December 5. The film is available for download in various formats such as 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p on torrent platforms like Tamilrockerz, Telegram, Filmyzilla, and Movierulez. Keywords like "Pushpa 2: The Rule Movie Download" are trending as users search for pirated versions.

