Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Scheme is being launched in New Year; Women to get Rs. 2000 every month

The central and state governments have launched several new schemes for women in recent years. One of them is Lakshmi Bhandar. This is a very popular scheme. Now, along with Lakshmi Bhandar, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana has been launched. You will get 2000 rupees every month

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana has been launched for women. The scheme will start from this New Year. Earlier, we knew about Lakshmi Bhandar as a scheme for women

article_image2

There is no end to the enthusiasm of the women of the state about Lakshmi Bhandar. But today we will learn about another project. Where women who apply will get 2000 rupees per month

article_image3

So those of you who do not know about this Government Scheme, must read today's report. In the last few years, the central and state governments have launched several new schemes for women

article_image4

'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana' is one such important public welfare scheme run by the state government. Gruha Lakshmi Yojana is an important scheme for the women of the state, which provides them with financial assistance

article_image5

Applicants for this scheme must be permanent residents of Karnataka state. 2) The applicant must be a member of an APL (Above Poverty Line) or BPL (Below Poverty Line) family. 3) Housewives or women of the family can apply for this scheme

article_image6

Through this scheme, a woman will get 24 thousand rupees per year. Undoubtedly, this will be very beneficial for everyone

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bitcoin crosses USD 100000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump plans gcw

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump’s plans

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds gcw

IndiGo ranked among world's worst airlines as global rankings unveiled; Company responds

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25% vkp

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25%

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Recent Stories

Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu inked her love for ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with three special tattoos? Read on NTI

Did you know Samantha inked her love for ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with three special tattoos? Read on

'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk chinmoy krishna das anr

'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk

This Bengaluru area tops the list of India's no.1 accident hotspots vkp

This Bengaluru area tops the list of India's no.1 accident hotspots

Actor Salman Khan threatened by trespasser at Dadar set, invokes Lawrence Bishnoi; Read on NTI

Actor Salman Khan threatened by trespasser at Dadar set, invokes Lawrence Bishnoi; Read on

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony today: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory; Know which routes to avoid gcw

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony today: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory; Know which routes to avoid

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon