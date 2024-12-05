Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Scheme is being launched in New Year; Women to get Rs. 2000 every month

The central and state governments have launched several new schemes for women in recent years. One of them is Lakshmi Bhandar. This is a very popular scheme. Now, along with Lakshmi Bhandar, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana has been launched. You will get 2000 rupees every month

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana has been launched for women. The scheme will start from this New Year. Earlier, we knew about Lakshmi Bhandar as a scheme for women

There is no end to the enthusiasm of the women of the state about Lakshmi Bhandar. But today we will learn about another project. Where women who apply will get 2000 rupees per month

So those of you who do not know about this Government Scheme, must read today's report. In the last few years, the central and state governments have launched several new schemes for women

'Gruha Lakshmi Yojana' is one such important public welfare scheme run by the state government. Gruha Lakshmi Yojana is an important scheme for the women of the state, which provides them with financial assistance

Applicants for this scheme must be permanent residents of Karnataka state. 2) The applicant must be a member of an APL (Above Poverty Line) or BPL (Below Poverty Line) family. 3) Housewives or women of the family can apply for this scheme

Through this scheme, a woman will get 24 thousand rupees per year. Undoubtedly, this will be very beneficial for everyone

