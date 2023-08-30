Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar post heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos

Indians have geared up in full spirit to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Several Bollywood stars posted pictures of themselves with their siblings on their social media accounts. They also wished their followers a Happy Rakhi. From Kriti Sanon to Akshay Kumar, many actors were spotted enjoying the festivities.

Akshay Kumar uploaded a sweet post for his sister Alka Bhatia, and wrote: “जे तू मेरे नाल है ते ज़िंदगी विच सब चंगा My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan," Zoya Akhtar shared a very old photo with brother Farhan Akhtar and captioned it: “An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it Love you the most Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar.” Rakul Preet Singh posted a video on Instagram for her brother Aman Preet Singh and wrote: “Happppy rakhi my not so little one @aman01offl,"

Manushi Chillar too did not leave any stone unturned in showering her love for her sibling. She took to her social media and captioned the post, saying: “The best gift our parents could’ve given me My BFFs, travel buddies, cheerleaders and the biggest entertainment #HappyRakshabandhan to the best siblings." Actor Sanjay Dutt posted for his sister and wrote: “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan."

Well, it is fine to say that Bollywood is in full spirit and enjoying Raksha Bandhan to the fullest. Actors and stars are remembering their siblings and the special bond they share with them. These endearing posts are a shining symbol of the love and care that exists between siblings, even today.

