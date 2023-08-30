Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar post heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos

    Celebrities, like Zoya Akhtar, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are celebrating the special ocassion by posting throwback photos on their official social media accounts.
     

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon post, Zoya Akhtar heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Indians have geared up in full spirit to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Several Bollywood stars posted pictures of themselves with their siblings on their social media accounts. They also wished their followers a Happy Rakhi. From Kriti Sanon to Akshay Kumar, many actors were spotted enjoying the festivities.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro; Anupam Kher shares throwback photos

    Akshay Kumar uploaded a sweet post for his sister Alka Bhatia, and wrote: “जे तू मेरे नाल है ते ज़िंदगी विच सब चंगा My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy #RakshaBandhan," Zoya Akhtar shared a very old photo with brother Farhan Akhtar and captioned it:  “An interview for our first film together, this image sums up our life together. Me fried and you stepping in to handle it  Love you the most Happy Raksha Bandhan my forever person @faroutakhtar.” Rakul Preet Singh posted a video on Instagram for her brother Aman Preet Singh and wrote: “Happppy rakhi my not so little one @aman01offl," 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Manushi Chillar too did not leave any stone unturned in showering her love for her sibling. She took to her social media and captioned the post, saying: “The best gift our parents could’ve given me My BFFs, travel buddies, cheerleaders and the biggest entertainment #HappyRakshabandhan to the best siblings." Actor Sanjay Dutt posted for his sister and wrote: “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan."

    Well, it is fine to say that Bollywood is in full spirit and enjoying Raksha Bandhan to the fullest. Actors and stars are remembering their siblings and the special bond they share with them. These endearing posts are a shining symbol of the love and care that exists between siblings, even today. 

    Miss World 2023: Kashmir to host prestigious pageant after 27 years; Karolina Bielawska visits Srinagar

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India? vkp

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India?

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro? Anupam Kher shares throwback photos ADC

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro; Anupam Kher shares throwback photos

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi prior to music launch in Chennai; [Watch Video] ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi prior to music launch in Chennai; [Watch Video]

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua BOLD song Hili Palang Ke Palai goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai' goes viral-WATCH

    Opinion The magical decade that was

    Opinion: The magical decade that was

    Puthuppally bypoll: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns for BJP's Lijin Lal, makes New India pitch anr

    Puthuppally bypoll: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns for BJP's Lijin Lal, makes New India pitch

    Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury heads to privileges committee to record statement amid Lok Sabha suspension AJR

    Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury heads to privileges committee to record statement amid Lok Sabha suspension

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon