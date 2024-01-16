'Kanguva': Suriya, Disha Patani starrer promises 'raw, visual brilliance'; spectacular second look revealed

Studio Green unveils the scintillating promo teaser of Suriya's magnum opus 'Kanguva' on his birthday. The film, produced in collaboration with UV Creations, promises a raw, rustic visual experience with a stellar cast

The creators of Suriya's highly anticipated magnum opus, "Kanguva," have unveiled a captivating promo teaser for the film on the occasion of the star's birthday.

Renowned South Indian film production house Studio Green, led by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, has achieved prominence in the industry, delivering numerous blockbuster hits over the past 16 years. Their successful ventures include the 'Singam' series, 'Paruthi Veeran,' 'Siruthai,' 'Komban,' 'Naan Mahan Alla,' 'Madras,' 'Teddy,' and the recent 'Pathu Thala.'

In collaboration with UV Creations, Studio Green is producing the grand-scale Suriya starrer, "Kanguva." The film has generated high expectations since its announcement, especially with the revelation that it will be released in 10 languages in 3D format, amplifying excitement in trade circles.

To celebrate Suriya's birthday, the makers have unveiled the much-anticipated second look of the actor in a striking poster. The poster showcases two distinct looks of Suriya, both exuding a terrific aura. Suriya's charismatic screen presence and powerful gaze have captivated fans, intensifying expectations for the film.

The world of "Kanguva" promises a raw and rustic visual experience, with human emotions, powerful performances, and unprecedented action sequences on a massive scale at its core. The Pan-Indian film is progressing swiftly, and the entire team is energized by the project's shaping. Suriya has completed his part of the shoot.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Starring Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular roles, the film is helmed by director Siva, known for creating several blockbuster hits. Additional cast members will be unveiled in due course. The film boasts cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by the acclaimed 'Rockstar' Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses for a massive global release of the film in early 2024. The team promises to share interesting facts about the film soon, adding more excitement for Suriya's fans.