    Kangana Ranaut’s social media posts to get censored? Lawyer files plea with Supreme Court

    A Lawyer has moved to the Supreme Court asking for censorship on social media posts by Kangana Ranaut, further asking to transfer all pending FIRs against her to Mumbai.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
    Troubles may increase for actor Kangana Ranaut as a lawyer has moved to Supreme Court to seek censorship on all future social media posts of the actor. In the plea, filed through Advocate Anil Kumar, the lawyer has also asked the Apex Court to transfer all pending FIRs against Kangana Ranaut, across the country, to Khar police station in Mumbai. Furthermore, the lawyer has sought that the charge sheets in all cases be submitted within six months while the trial should be completed in a couple of years.

    The petitioner has claimed to be extremely hurt by an Instagram post of the actress wherein she wrote about the protesting Sikh farmers and “upholding genocide of 1984”. The petitioner said that Kangana Ranaut called the protesting farmers “Khalistani terrorists”, and that Sikhs “need a Guru like Mrs Indira Gandhi when the Eternal Guru of the Sikhs is Guru Granth Sahibjee”. He further said in his plea that such kinds of statements “develop a sense of racial discrimination”, and also have the “potency of even riots”.

    It is further stated that Kangana Ranaut’s posts were not only blasphemous and outrageous, but also intended to hurt religious sentiments, cause riots, are defamatory, hurt religious sentiments, and portray Sikhs "in a totally anti-National manner." Furthermore, the plea stated that Kanaga Ranaut’s post "it justifies the innocent killing of Sikhs”, maintaining that her remarks reflect against the country’s unity as well as deserve serious punishment, and “cannot be excused or brushed aside”.

    ALSO READ: Mumbai cops book Kangana Ranaut for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

    Therefore, the petitioner requested the Supreme Court to pass a direction, regarding preventive action against Kangana Ranaut’s posts on social media, to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Union Ministry of Information Technology, as well as state police authorities. He also said through the plea that Kangana Ranaut’s post on social media should not be allowed without amendment, modification, deletion, or censoring.

    Meanwhile, the actress on Wednesday morning reacted to the news of the plea. Taking on her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of ANI's tweet, and writing: "Ha ha ha most powerful woman in this country" (sic).

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 12:27 PM IST
