Mumbai cops book Kangana Ranaut for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has once again become the centre of controversy for her social media posts. The ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actress has been booked by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

The complaint has been filed by Amarjit Singh Sandhu, Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Committee (SGSSGC) member in Mumbai’s Dadar area, following which Kangana Ranaut was booked by the police under Section 295-A of the IPC. The complaint was filed at Khar police station in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Jaspal Singh Sidhu, President of Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurdwaras had filed a complaint against the actress for her social media post. The complaint was also filed at the Khar police station. It came in after Kangana posted alleged objectionable comments on Facebook and Instagram. As per the complaint, Kangana Ranaut has allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and has insulted protesting farmers as well as freedom fighters.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

Meanwhile, a delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal had arrived in Mumbai on Monday to lodge a complaint against Kangana Ranaut. Sirsa had also met Dilip Wasle Patil, home minister of Maharashtra and Sandeep P Karnik, Mumbai West Region additional commissioner of police (ACP), seeking action against her.

Kangana Ranaut, in her post, had written about how “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today” adding that “the woman Prime Minister (Indira Gandhi” had “crushed” them. This is not the first time that Kangana has stirred controversy for her statements. According to Sirsa, the actress was previously warned to not make such comments against the Sikh community and the protesting farmers.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was in the line of fire for her ‘Azadi’ comments that she gave on a talk show organised by a news channel. Kangana had said that the independence that India received in 1947, was ‘bheekh’. This led to several FIRs that were slapped against her, while many demanded that her Pada Shri award be taken back.