  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know

    Amidst calls of revoking Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Honour and charging her with treason, Kangana has a long message for her haters. She has spoken about the 'Azadi' row on her social media.

    Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 5:48 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kangana Ranaut has been receiving flak from people for her remarks on India’s independence. Several people have asked for revoking Kangana’s Padma honour while many have also said that she should be arrested for her comment. Now, Kangana has hit back at her haters saying she is ready to give up her Padma honour but if someone could answer her question.

    On Saturday, Kangana took to her social media to respond to the haters. In a long thread of posts, she said that she is ready to apologise and will also return her award but with a condition. She said that if one could answer a question of hers, she would give away the award and would also apologise.

    Recently, Kangana had made a statement regarding India’s independence in an interview with a news channel. She said that what India received in 1947 was ‘bheek’ and got freedom in 2014 – the year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

    ALSO READ: AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

    This statement of hers has not gown down well with people. However, on Saturday the ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actor wrote in her long response that if one reminds her of “which was took place in 1947”, she will give her Pad Shri award and apologise as well.

    The actor appeared to suggest that she was calling Congress a “beggar”, citing some opinion about the Grand Old Party from a textbook of history. After her comments on India’s independence, many political parties have asked that Kangana be charged with treason for disrespecting India’s fight for freedom and the freedom fighters.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

    In her series of posts, Kangana also claimed that “a small fight by INA” could have got India its freedom, adding that Subash Chandra Bose would then have been the country’s Prime Minister. She further clarified her “freedom in 2014” statement saying that though India has got physical independence in 1947, the “consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014”.

    She has faced backlash from a number of politicians including Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi, BJP’s Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, among others.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 5:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor photo as her screen saver? Find out details inside drb

    Alia Bhatt has Ranbir Kapoor’s photo as her phone’s screen saver? Find out the details inside

    Video Icon
    Spider Man No way Home actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya drb

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya

    Video Icon
    Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi crack an OTT deal for THIS amount read details drb

    Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s 'Sooryavanshi' crack an OTT deal for THIS amount? Read details

    Video Icon
    Rakul Preet SIngh reveals first look of RSVP Chhatriwali pics inside drb

    Rakul Preet Singh reveals first look of RSVP’s ‘Chhatriwali’, pics inside

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over Jinnah remark on Samajwadi Party turf-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah attacks Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Jinnah’ remark on Samajwadi Party turf

    Video Icon
    Karnataka NAL Octacopter drone delivers COVID vaccine in a remote village gcw

    Karnataka: NAL's Octacopter drone delivers COVID vaccine in a remote village

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know drb

    Bigg Boss 15: No elimination this week, here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Eight Maoists gunned down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli forest encounter-dnm

    Eight Maoists gunned down in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli forest encounter

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed-dnm

    Maharashtra: Curfew imposed in Amravati amid more violence; shops, private property destroyed

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon