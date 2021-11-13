Kangana Ranaut to return Padma award, apologise? Here is what we know

Amidst calls of revoking Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Honour and charging her with treason, Kangana has a long message for her haters. She has spoken about the 'Azadi' row on her social media.

Kangana Ranaut has been receiving flak from people for her remarks on India’s independence. Several people have asked for revoking Kangana’s Padma honour while many have also said that she should be arrested for her comment. Now, Kangana has hit back at her haters saying she is ready to give up her Padma honour but if someone could answer her question.

On Saturday, Kangana took to her social media to respond to the haters. In a long thread of posts, she said that she is ready to apologise and will also return her award but with a condition. She said that if one could answer a question of hers, she would give away the award and would also apologise.

Recently, Kangana had made a statement regarding India’s independence in an interview with a news channel. She said that what India received in 1947 was ‘bheek’ and got freedom in 2014 – the year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

ALSO READ: AAP files complaint against Kangana Ranaut for ‘India got real freedom in 2014’, seditious remark

This statement of hers has not gown down well with people. However, on Saturday the ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ actor wrote in her long response that if one reminds her of “which was took place in 1947”, she will give her Pad Shri award and apologise as well.

The actor appeared to suggest that she was calling Congress a “beggar”, citing some opinion about the Grand Old Party from a textbook of history. After her comments on India’s independence, many political parties have asked that Kangana be charged with treason for disrespecting India’s fight for freedom and the freedom fighters.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s 8 statements that made her the ‘Queen’ of controversies

In her series of posts, Kangana also claimed that “a small fight by INA” could have got India its freedom, adding that Subash Chandra Bose would then have been the country’s Prime Minister. She further clarified her “freedom in 2014” statement saying that though India has got physical independence in 1947, the “consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014”.

She has faced backlash from a number of politicians including Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi, BJP’s Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, among others.