Kajol spills beans on how DDLJ and K3G spoilt 'Karwa Chauth' for men and women; Know details

In a recent interview, Kajol said that she feels the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have 'spoilt' the festival of Karwa Chauth. She also gave an in-depth explanation for the same in this candid conversation.

Bollywood actress Kajol is on a roll! The actress, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, will soon be seen in the upcoming courtroom series The Trial. With a career span of over three decades, Kajol has starred in several blockbuster Bollywood movies, such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), among others. The actress co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in both these films. In a recent interview, she said that she feels both films have marred and spoilt the festival of Karwa Chauth for men and women in this generation. She also went open and gave an insight on the same.

ALSO READ: Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra

While speaking with Humans Of Cinema, Kajol said that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge have both set expectations for men and women to wear good clothes, whilst earlier, it was an easy and simple ceremony. She said, "Karwa Chauth in K3G and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has spoilt Karwa Chauth for all men and women. Now they have to wear good clothes. Earlier, it was just a simple ceremony. Suddenly Karwa Chauth became this big function, a fashion deal where everyone has to get dressed. Women have to wear jewellery, poori dukaan ban kar baith jaao bas. Bhookh bhi chalegi as long as you look good while you are starving."

She also added that many women come to her and tell her that they have spoilt Karwa Chauth for them. The actress added that people now want to know how celebs celebrate Karwa Chauth. She also shared, "Now even paparazzi come outside our house to see ki chaand ko dekha ya nahi iss saal."

Kajol will soon make her web series debut with The Trial, set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14. The cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs'