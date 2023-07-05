Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra

Incredible, recognisable, and fantastic! The Vogue Arabia cover shot with seasoned actress Rekha has it all and more. The photoshoot's majestic photographs of her, which were released on July 3, shattered the internet for a variety of reasons. It was her first one-on-one interview in more than 20 years, to start. And finally, the excessive glam she exudes in regal outfits is what the internet is fixated on.For the unique endeavour, Rekha worked with Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer who is her go-to couturier. We're confident that you've previously come across Rekha's images in which she can be seen posing while wearing a long jacket that has intricate embroidery and a headpiece with Mughal influences.

Her elaborate headpiece, cloak, and cuffs—all from her own collection—showcased in another outfit created for the magazine's cover story illustrate her intrinsic passion for fashion and elegance. The classic silk saree outfit is unavoidably included in the photo session because it is a mainstay in her wardrobe and practically defines her sense of style. However, the new shoot served as a reminder that Rekha had more fashion options than just six yards of elegance.“Manish moved heaven and earth to craft my vision into clothes. To have him leave everything and work tirelessly with me like a wise, patient pujari [priest], I couldn’t have asked for a better executioner of my dreams,” the actress said

Manish, on the other hand, lauded Rekha's enthusiasm for Indian fashion in a touching letter about working with her on this project. “What has given me the most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me. Long hours of conversation, spending time with her for costume fittings, a series of discussions and meetings. The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it’s been extraordinarily inspiring. We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team,” he added.

