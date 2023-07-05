Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra

    The internet has once again been taken over by Rekha! This time, the cause is her photo shoot with Vogue Arabia.
     

    Rekha takes internet by storm after blockbuster Vogue Arabia shoot with Manish Malhotra ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Incredible, recognisable, and fantastic! The Vogue Arabia cover shot with seasoned actress Rekha has it all and more. The photoshoot's majestic photographs of her, which were released on July 3, shattered the internet for a variety of reasons. It was her first one-on-one interview in more than 20 years, to start. And finally, the excessive glam she exudes in regal outfits is what the internet is fixated on.For the unique endeavour, Rekha worked with Manish Malhotra, a fashion designer who is her go-to couturier. We're confident that you've previously come across Rekha's images in which she can be seen posing while wearing a long jacket that has intricate embroidery and a headpiece with Mughal influences. 

    ALSO READ: Ananya Panday about her childhood bestie Suhana Khan, relationship post Bollywood careers; JEALOUSY or LOVE?

    Her elaborate headpiece, cloak, and cuffs—all from her own collection—showcased in another outfit created for the magazine's cover story illustrate her intrinsic passion for fashion and elegance. The classic silk saree outfit is unavoidably included in the photo session because it is a mainstay in her wardrobe and practically defines her sense of style. However, the new shoot served as a reminder that Rekha had more fashion options than just six yards of elegance.“Manish moved heaven and earth to craft my vision into clothes. To have him leave everything and work tirelessly with me like a wise, patient pujari [priest], I couldn’t have asked for a better executioner of my dreams,” the actress said

    Manish, on the other hand, lauded Rekha's enthusiasm for Indian fashion in a touching letter about working with her on this project. “What has given me the most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me. Long hours of conversation, spending time with her for costume fittings, a series of discussions and meetings. The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it’s been extraordinarily inspiring. We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team,” he added.

    ALSO READ: Khela hobe to Bigg Boss: 6 moments of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs' ATG

    Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs'

    Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's VIRAL photo on Times Square Billboard creates storm; Know details vma

    Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's VIRAL photo on Times Square Billboard creates storm; Know details

    Shehnaaz Gill talks candidly about betrayals in relationships; says: She has been cheated on MSW

    Shehnaaz Gill talks candidly about betrayals in relationships; says: She has been cheated on

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres on October ADC

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut's film starring her as air force pilot to release in theatres in October

    Varun Dhawan in cameo alongside Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor in cameo

    Recent Stories

    7 successful ways to keep your long-distance relationship alive RBA EAI

    7 successful ways to keep your long-distance relationship ALIVE

    Rare pink grasshoppers: Nature's stunning pink marvels captivate the world's attention anr EAI

    Rare pink grasshoppers: Nature's stunning pink marvels captivate the world's attention!

    Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs' ATG

    Priyanka Chopra faces flak for saying Indian movies 'are all about hips and Bo*bs'

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie's murder vkp

    Bengaluru: After 1 month hunt, absconding ex-friend held over Hyderabad techie’s murder

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart; Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon