Kajol's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's prank about their marriage goes viral; watch fun video

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were in New York, shooting for their 2010 film, 'My Name Is Khan'. The duo are seen hailing a cab where the driver remarks that they appear to be married.

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared the screen in 'Baazigar', they are considered one of the finest pair on the big screen. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, they are also best of friends. In fact, earlier, many fans assumed that Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were real-life couples because of their films 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Hota Hai', and others. And while one of them was a cab driver, a video of SRK pranking him is going viral on the internet.

SRK's prank

One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan accounts released a video from the archives of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, which shows their lovely friendship as well as their silly sides. In the video, Shah Rukh and Kajol were in New York, shooting for their 2010 film, 'My Name Is Khan'. The duo are seen hailing a cab where Ehran, the cab driver, greets them. The cab driver remarks that they appear to be married. As if unaffected by the issue, Shah Rukh immediately laughs that they are eloping and marrying. Watch the video and do not miss out on Kajol's expressions.

The video

Netizens reactions

Soon after the video was out, the comment section of the fan account was bombarded with reactions. "I always thought they were married as I had always seen them together from childhood. The day my mom told Kajol is married to Ajay I was so heartbroken then," wrote a fan. Another user said that he finds the couple really cute. While some wished they were a real couple.

On the work front, SRK's 'Jawan' is creating a buzz at the box office. The film was grossed Rs 1100 crore in just 26 days. He is now gearing up for 'Dunki', which is said to release on December 22, 2023.

On the other hand, Kajol made her OTT debut with 'The Trail' which was released on Hotstar.

