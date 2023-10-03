Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajol's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's prank about their marriage goes viral; watch fun video

    In the video, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were in New York, shooting for their 2010 film, 'My Name Is Khan'. The duo are seen hailing a cab where the driver remarks that they appear to be married. 

    Kajol's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's prank about their marriage goes viral; watch fun video RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared the screen in 'Baazigar', they are considered one of the finest pair on the big screen. Apart from their on-screen chemistry, they are also best of friends. In fact, earlier, many fans assumed that Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were real-life couples because of their films 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kuch Hota Hai', and others. And while one of them was a cab driver, a video of SRK pranking him is going viral on the internet.

    SRK's prank

    One of Shah Rukh Khan's fan accounts released a video from the archives of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, which shows their lovely friendship as well as their silly sides. In the video, Shah Rukh and Kajol were in New York, shooting for their 2010 film, 'My Name Is Khan'. The duo are seen hailing a cab where Ehran, the cab driver, greets them. The cab driver remarks that they appear to be married. As if unaffected by the issue, Shah Rukh immediately laughs that they are eloping and marrying. Watch the video and do not miss out on Kajol's expressions.

    The video

     

    Netizens reactions

    Soon after the video was out, the comment section of the fan account was bombarded with reactions. "I always thought they were married as I had always seen them together from childhood. The day my mom told Kajol is married to Ajay I was so heartbroken then," wrote a fan. Another user said that he finds the couple really cute. While some wished they were a real couple.

    On the work front, SRK's 'Jawan' is creating a buzz at the box office. The film was grossed Rs 1100 crore in just 26 days. He is now gearing up for 'Dunki', which is said to release on December 22, 2023.

    On the other hand, Kajol made her OTT debut with 'The Trail' which was released on Hotstar. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Selena Gomez faces minor wardrobe mishap following electrifying Coldplay concert with Chris Martin and H.E.R ATG

    Selena Gomez faces minor wardrobe mishap following electrifying Coldplay concert with Chris Martin and H.E.R

    Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh WATCH RBA

    Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh | WATCH

    Dunki update: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer based on India-Canada immigration issue? Read details ATG

    Dunki update: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu starrer based on India-Canada immigration issue? Read details

    Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more RBA

    Beyonce shares trailer of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce'; know release date and more

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors rkn

    Thalapathy 68: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu starrer goes on floors

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CPI(M) leaders bicker over Hijab, one feels Muslim women must thank party anr

    Kerala CPI(M) leaders bicker over Hijab, one feels Muslim women must thank party

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree AJR

    Educational reform: Over 145 Maharashtra prisoners receive sentence reductions after securing degree

    7 tips to improve your self-confidence rkn eai

    7 tips to improve your self-confidence

    Selena Gomez faces minor wardrobe mishap following electrifying Coldplay concert with Chris Martin and H.E.R ATG

    Selena Gomez faces minor wardrobe mishap following electrifying Coldplay concert with Chris Martin and H.E.R

    Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh WATCH RBA

    Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon