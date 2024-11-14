Lifestyle

Chest Pain: Know its causes beyond heart attacks

Chest pain can be a symptom of various health issues.

Not Just a Heart Attack Symptom

Heaviness in the chest often raises concerns about a heart attack.

Chest Pain

Chest pain can be an early sign of various illnesses, from digestive problems to heart attacks.

GERD

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a long-term digestive disorder in which stomach contents flow back into the esophagus.

Depression

Chest pain can be a symptom of depression.

Reduced Blood Flow to the Heart

Reduced blood flow to the heart, known as angina, can cause chest pain.

Lung Infection

Lung infections can also cause chest pain.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia, a lung infection, can cause chest pain.

Gallstones

Gallstones, primarily affecting the digestive system, can cause chest pain.

