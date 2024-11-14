Chest Pain: Know its causes beyond heart attacks

Lifestyle
Heaviness in the chest often raises concerns about a heart attack.
Chest pain can be an early sign of various illnesses, from digestive problems to heart attacks.
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a long-term digestive disorder in which stomach contents flow back into the esophagus.
Chest pain can be a symptom of depression.
Reduced blood flow to the heart, known as angina, can cause chest pain.
Pneumonia, a lung infection, can cause chest pain.
Gallstones, primarily affecting the digestive system, can cause chest pain.