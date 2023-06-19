Kajal Aggarwal birthday: Actress shares teaser of Satyabhama, unviels first-look poster from Bhagavanth Kesari

Actress Kajal Aggarwal released the first images and teasers for her two upcoming projects to commemorate her birthday. Satyabhama's first-look poster and teaser from Bhagavanth Kesari were presented.

On her 38th birthday today, June 19, Kajal Aggarwal gidted her fans two presents. The actress has two significant projects in the pipeline. Her forthcoming movie Satyabhama's teaser was unveiled on June 18, a day before her birthday. The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagvanth Kesari used social media to celebrate Kajal's birthday by releasing the first-look poster from the movie.

Arjun Rampal also plays the antagonist in Bhagavanth Kesari. C Ram Prasad shot the movie, and S Thaman composed the soundtrack. Rajeevan is the production designer, and Tammi Raju is the editor. The action scene will be choreographed by V Venkat. Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Nandamuri Balakrishna

The director also wished the actress on Twitter: “Birthday wishes to the ever charming Kajal Aggarwal. May your talent and charisma continue to captivate audiences on the big screen(sic).”

Audiences have been thrilled ever since the announcement of the film. Anil Ravipudi is well-known for his blockbusters such as Raja the Great, F3, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and F2: Fun and Frustration. Shine Screens is the production company for the movie. Team #BhagvanthKesari wished the always endearing Kajal Aggarwal a very happy birthday on Twitter. May you command the attention of everyone watching on the big screens, the post said.