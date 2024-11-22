Rameshwaram Cafe to Mamaearth: 10 Indian startups founded by couples

From Rameshwaram Cafe to Cash Karo, these successful startups were founded by couples. These inspiring stories of Indian entrepreneurship will amaze you.

Rameshwaram Cafe: The Bengaluru-based cafe is now world-famous. It was started by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao.

AKS Clothing: Nidhi Yadav, a software engineer, left her well-paying job to start this company with her husband, Satpal Yadav. It's known for providing affordable and stylish clothing for Indian women.

Samosa Singh: You can enjoy all kinds of samosas at this outlet. The owners are Shikhar Singh and Nidhi Singh.

Sugar Cosmetics: Started in 2015, Sugar Cosmetics is the venture of Vineeta Singh and her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee. In a few years, Sugar has become one of the top makeup brands in India.

MobiKwik: An Indian financial technology company founded in 2009. It provides a mobile phone-based payment system and digital wallet. The founders are Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku.

MIVI: Founded in 2015, MIVI is a leading company in manufacturing and selling Indian-made products designed for Indian needs. The startup was launched by Viswanath Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni.

Chumbak: Another Bengaluru-based startup, Chumbak is recognized as a home and lifestyle brand. It was started by Vivek Prabhakar and Shubhra Chadda.

Mamaearth: An Indian startup that offers a wide range of cosmetic products to enhance the daily skincare of its customers. It was started by the couple Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh.

OfBusiness & Oxyzo: Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of OfBusiness, is the startup's highest-earning division. Ruchi Kalra and Ashish Mohapatra are the founders.

CashKaro: With 1500+ retailers on its platform, CashKaro is India's largest cashback and coupons site. It was started by Rohan Bhargava and Swati Bhargava.

