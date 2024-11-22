Rameshwaram Cafe to Mamaearth: 10 Indian startups founded by couples

From Rameshwaram Cafe to Cash Karo, these successful startups were founded by couples. These inspiring stories of Indian entrepreneurship will amaze you.

First Published Nov 22, 2024

Rameshwaram Cafe: The Bengaluru-based cafe is now world-famous. It was started by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao.

AKS Clothing: Nidhi Yadav, a software engineer, left her well-paying job to start this company with her husband, Satpal Yadav. It's known for providing affordable and stylish clothing for Indian women.

Samosa Singh: You can enjoy all kinds of samosas at this outlet. The owners are Shikhar Singh and Nidhi Singh.

Sugar Cosmetics: Started in 2015, Sugar Cosmetics is the venture of Vineeta Singh and her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee. In a few years, Sugar has become one of the top makeup brands in India.

MobiKwik: An Indian financial technology company founded in 2009. It provides a mobile phone-based payment system and digital wallet. The founders are Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku.

MIVI: Founded in 2015, MIVI is a leading company in manufacturing and selling Indian-made products designed for Indian needs. The startup was launched by Viswanath Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni.

Chumbak: Another Bengaluru-based startup, Chumbak is recognized as a home and lifestyle brand. It was started by Vivek Prabhakar and Shubhra Chadda.

Mamaearth: An Indian startup that offers a wide range of cosmetic products to enhance the daily skincare of its customers. It was started by the couple Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh.

OfBusiness & Oxyzo: Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of OfBusiness, is the startup's highest-earning division. Ruchi Kalra and Ashish Mohapatra are the founders.

CashKaro: With 1500+ retailers on its platform, CashKaro is India's largest cashback and coupons site. It was started by Rohan Bhargava and Swati Bhargava.

