    Justin Bieber is not DEAD: Peaches singer is ALIVE, car crash rumor is fake

    Justin Bieber death hoax: The pop singer was once again the victim of a death hoax that claimed he passed away in a vehicle accident. Read details

    Justin Bieber is not DEAD: Peaches singer is ALIVE, car crash rumor is fake
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    This is not the first time a celebrity has been declared dead on social media. Justin Bieber, a Canadian artist, was the most recent victim of this online scam. It all started with a viral story published on March 5, 2023, claiming that Justin Bieber perished after a high-speed collision. However, Bieber's death hoax was later debunked. 

    The rumour was ultimately deemed "false" as Justin Bieber publicly appeared on the same day. Nonetheless, the hashtag #JustinBieberDead continues to rise on social media.

    Even though the report was false, it was enough to throw the singer's followers into a frenzy on the internet. Fans of Justin Bieber were baffled by the reports and pointed out the false post. "Someone published a bogus post on Facebook regarding Justin Bieber's death and I fell for it smh," one person remarked. "Whoever convinced my mother that Justin Bieber was dead may go to hell," the second fan said.

    Also Read: 'Rocket Boys' Season 2: From conspiracies to the Kalam era... Six things you can expect

    Justin Bieber is alive: 
    Justin Bieber is alive: 
Are you concerned about Justin Bieber? Don't be! The 'I don't care' singer is still alive and well. With friends and family, the Canadian singer recently celebrated his 29th birthday. Those who attended his Carnival-themed birthday celebration were Bernard Harvey, Billie Eilish, Kid Laroi, Jaden Smith, Leon Bridges, and Don Toliver. 

    Also Read: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style icon stuns fans in a risque outfit made of bamboo basket

    Justin also posted a carousel of birthday photos on social media. The 'Peaches' singer uploaded photographs from the party on Instagram, showing him and his buddies looking happy than ever, sharing embraces.

     

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
