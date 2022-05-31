Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

Here is a list of films and shows that you may see in June, ranging from Jurassic World Dominion to Money Heist Korea to Samrat Prithviraj, The Boys, and JugJugg Jeeyo.

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bollywood's dry period was broken in May. June is no exception, with several intriguing initiatives on the horizon. Films such as Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick also succeeded in attracting a huge audience to the theatres. Similarly, films and shows such as Stranger Things Volume 1 and Escaype Live, to mention a few, have found popularity in the OTT realm. If you're looking for something to watch on Netflix in June, here are a few suggestions. Take a look at the list.

Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu feature in the film Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Antony. It premiered to positive reviews and was a commercial success when it was released in theatres in April of this year. On June 2, the political thriller will finally have its much-anticipated OTT release. Mamta Mohandas and Sri Divya are among the cast members.

Samrat Prithviraj (Theatre)

Samrat Prithiviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, will be released on June 3 after a protracted delay due to the coronavirus epidemic. Manushi will make her acting debut in the film, which is based on the real events of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Jeeyo JugJugg (Theatre)

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neet Kapoor feature in Dharma Productions' JugJugg Jeeyo, a family entertainment. After nearly seven years, legendary actress Neetu Kapoor returns to the big screen with this flick. In the 2013 film Besharam, she appeared with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. On June 24, JugJugg Jeeyo will be released in theatres.



Jurassic World Dominion (Theatre)

With Jurassic World Dominion, the next instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, all kinds of terrifying dinosaurs are returning. It will be the franchise's sixth film and the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy. The film will take place four years after the collapse of Isla Lumber, during which time dinosaurs would roam the globe hunting and living. The film will eventually reveal whether humanity will continue to be the planet's dominant species or fall to the dreadful dinosaurs.

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is due to premiere on Netflix on June 24. Even though it is based on the Spanish drama of the same name, the show's trailers and teasers suggest that it will be an entertaining but fresh take on the original. It depicts an unparalleled theft on North and South Korea's chaotic dystopian peninsula as they approach peaceful yet abrupt unification. Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area stars Yoo Ji-tae (Old Boy), Park Hae-soo (Squid Game), Jun Jong-seo, and Lee Won-jong, among others.

Major (Theatre)

Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma, will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam on June 3rd, 2022. Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Major delves into the numerous facets of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, honouring the famous martyr's soul. The devotion, courage, sacrifices, love, and spirit of life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan are all explored in this film.

The Boys Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 3 of The Boys will start on Amazon Prime Video on June 3 and finish on July 8 with the season's final episode. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher, and is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Janhit Mein Jaari (Theatre)

Janhit Mein Jaari is a film directed by Nushrratt Bharuccha about a condom salesgirl. The film emphasises the significance of the issue and seeks to raise awareness. The film, which also stars Vijay Raaz and Tinnu Anand, will be released in theatres on June 10.

Nikamma (Theatre)

Nikamma, a film by Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani, tells the narrative of a young, unemployed, carefree youngster who grows up to be a responsible and loyal family member. Shilpa Shetty appears in the trailer as Avni, a character she has never played before. Shirley Setia makes her Bollywood debut with Nikamma. It will be released on June 17th.

Aashram Season 3 (MX Player)

Aashram, Bobby Deol's highly awaited show, will return for a third season, with the teaser promising a darker and more intense trip. The megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every law to suit himself and has become a power-hungry opponent, is at the centre of Aashram. Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha, Rajeev Starting June 3rd, all episodes of this high-octane drama will be available for free on MX Player.