    Gandii Baat to 365 Days to Sex/Life, 9 adult web series you can't watch with your parents

    First Published May 30, 2022, 9:12 PM IST

    Here's a rundown of the hottest, boldest, sexiest web series available on OTT platforms you can watch when no one is around

    Sex/Life on Netflix is all about sex, sex, and more sex, as the title suggests. Stacy Rukeyser produced the American drama streaming television series Sex/Life for Netflix. A suburban mother and wife embarks on a fantasy-fueled journey down memory lane.

    In MX Player's Mastram, the character Rani Chatterjee is every man's fantasy, virgin or not. Akhilesh Jaiswal directed the film how a cashier turned into an erotica author.

    An erotic anthology series exploring different aspects of love, lust and romance. ALT Balaji's XXX Uncensored makes it obvious if the title isn't clear within the first few minutes. Ken Ghosh directed this Hindi sexual comedy-drama web series on-demand platform.

    In MX Player's Mona Home Delivery show represents the life of a prostitute; get ready to see a web series full of incredible thrills and faith-shaking faith, exclusively on the ULLU App.

    Netflix's 365 Days has replaced 50 Shades of Grey as the new one-stop-shop for all things BDSM. Laura is a sales director and Massimo is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family. She did not anticipate Massimo to abduct her and give her 365 days to fall in love with him while on vacation to Sicily to mend their relationship.

    Make sure to check out Amazon Prime’s Rasbhari. Rasbhari is an Indian psychological comedy drama featuring Swara Bhaskar in three parts, with assistance from Ayushman Saxena, Neelu Kohli, and Aruna Soni. It will debut on Amazon Prime on June 25, 2020. Bijnor was the setting for the series.

    ALT Balaji's OTT erotica, Gandii Baat, lives true to its title in more ways than one. Gandii Baat is a 2018 B-Rating online series directed by Sachin Mohite for ALTBalaji, a web series producer focused on the Indian market.

    When Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please turns it on, it indeed does so, albeit not as erotically. The show features  Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo. Many have named to the show as a "desi version of Sex and The City. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

    MX Player's Dev DD is the only Indian online series that delves into threesomes, aside from Mastram. A Modern-Day Girl's story with endless drama, heartbreaks, and unpredictable twists.  Also Read: Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves; fans don't miss it

