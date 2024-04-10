Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Joker 2' trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's psychological thriller to show dark-crazy side of romance

    Joker Folie à Deux Trailer: While Joaquin Phoenix returned as Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker, Lady Gaga will be seen as Harley Quinn. The film will hit theatres on October 4.  

    Joker 2 trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's psychological thriller to show dark-crazy side of romance RBA
    The makers released the trailer of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' aka Joker 2, which stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, amid massive anticipation. The sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 psychological thriller is set for a big release later this year. Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn, while Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, also known as The Joker. The criminals are all ready to wreak havoc in Gotham.

    As previously stated, the next Joker picture will be a musical. The Joker 2 teaser provided hints of the same. It also disclosed the broader narrative. The clip depicts Joker meeting Harley Quinn for the first time at the mental asylum. Their relationship blossoms in the asylum's alleyways, and they soon plan to wreak havoc on Gotham City. The trailer also teases a sequence of on-stage encounters with Lady Gaga.

    Also Read: Is Diljit Dosanjh married to an American-Indian girl and has a son?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie)

    The makers shared the official teaser trailer on April 10 on Instagram and wrote, "He’s not alone anymore. Joker: Folie Deux – only in theatres and @IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX (sic)." The film received an 'R' rating for strong violence and nudity.

    The trailer opens with Arthur serving time in jail. He then meets Harley, who makes a fake gun signal with her hands and blasts her head off. She also admits that she looks up to him because he has accomplished more than she does.

    Also Read: BREAKING: Mysore Court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer film Maidaan

    Harley also persuades Arthur to flee the jail. They then embarked on a wild and chaotic journey, embracing each other's wacky sides. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte co-star in 'Joker: Folie a Deux. The film will open in cinemas on October 4.

    Todd Phollips and Scott Silver wrote the film, while Hildur Guonadottir scored the soundtrack. 

