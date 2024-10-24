Manipur: Masked man throws air punches, mocks Indian Army in viral video; sparks outrage (WATCH)

A viral video allegedly of members of the Kuki-Zo community openly mocking the Assam Rifles, Indian Army has sparked widespread anger.

Shweta Kumari
Manipur has once again found itself at the center of national outrage, as a video allegedly of members of the Kuki-Zo community openly mocking the Assam Rifles, Indian Army has sparked widespread anger. The purported video, which shows a masked man throwing air punches, doing push-ups on road and taunting the security forces, has left many questioning the strength of law enforcement in a region already fraught with violence and tension.

As the video continues to circulate, many believe that the failure to control the escalating violence from groups labeled as "narco-terrorists" has emboldened them, leading to dangerous consequences for the region’s security.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

The purported video shows a masked man mockingly throwing punches in the air, in front of the armymen present at the scene while other men in the background laugh and record the entire act. The man turns to come back to the group and starts doing push-ups, unbothered by the army personnel present at the scene.

Also read: Bangladesh man sneaks into India via jute field, records it; sparks border-security concern (WATCH)

The video has sparked widespread outrage with many calling Assam Rifles and the Army, to take swift and decisive action against these groups. 

 

In a series of tweets, various voices have called upon key leaders, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to intervene decisively. 

