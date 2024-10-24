Allu Arjun to Rajinikanth to Dhanush-South superstar revenge stories

The sweetest revenge is rising above those who try to bring you down. Here are the stories of three star heroes who did just that.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun: Tollywood Icon Star Allu Arjun took strong revenge on Nayanthara. After becoming a Lady Superstar, she won the Best Actress award for 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' at the 2018 SIIMA Awards. Allu Arjun came on stage to present the award. However, Nayanthara wanted to receive the award from Vignesh Shivan, and she made Allu Arjun stand aside and called Vignesh Shivan. Allu Arjun considered this an insult. Many criticized Nayanthara's actions on social media. After that, Allu Arjun refused to cast Nayanthara in his films four times, despite having the opportunity. Humiliated by Nayanthara, Allu Arjun is now a Pan-India star and has won a National Award for 'Pushpa'. Last year, Nayanthara was surprised to see the respect given to Allu Arjun at the Behindwoods Gold Medals. Fans say that this is how revenge should be. Bunny's fans say that Nayanthara should regret her mistake. Also Read : Do you know why Raghavendra Rao puts flowers and fruits on the heroine's navel..? The director revealed the secret.

Dhanush

Dhanush: Actor Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan played a significant role in his rise to stardom in Tamil cinema. Dhanush respects Selvaraghavan as his brother and mentor. He is still afraid of Selvaraghavan as a director during shooting. Selvaraghavan, who wants every scene to be perfect, reportedly hit Dhanush several times during shooting. Remembering all this, Dhanush took revenge by giving his brother Selvaraghavan an important role in his 50th film 'Raayan', which he acted in and directed. Dhanush revealed this at the 'Raayan' audio launch. "You troubled me a lot by telling me how many times I should look and how many times I should close my eyes during the shooting. I am very happy to be making a film with you now," he said. This act of Dhanush is also seen as a good revenge.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth: Superstar Rajinikanth acted in a film at AVM Studios in the 70s. When he asked the producer and director to arrange a car for him to go home, the producer insulted him by saying, "The director doesn't have a car, why would you? Walk." Rajinikanth, who walked then, vowed to bring a car to the same studio and park it where the producer could see it. Later, he bought an Italian Creato car, parked it next to the producer's car at AVM Studios, and stylishly got out of the car while smoking a cigarette. The producer's face reportedly looked as if he had been slapped. This can also be called a good revenge. This is how the stars showed their revenge in a good way.

