Choreographer Jani Master gets interim bail from Telangana High Court in sexual assault case

Choreographer Jani Master has been granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court today (Oct 24) in connection with the sexual assault charges levelled against him. The allegations made by a woman who worked with Jani Master paved the way for his arrest in September by the Cyberabad Police.

Jani Master's journey to this point began when a zero FIR was filed at Raidurgam, which was later transferred to the Narsingi police station. The case took a serious turn as he was also booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Prior to this, the Rangareddy district court had denied Jani Master's bail plea after multiple postponements but granted conditional bail to attend the National Award ceremony in New Delhi, which was later revoked by the National Film Awards Cell due to the seriousness of the allegations.

The Telangana High Court has imposed conditions on Jani Master's interim bail, including avoiding any interference in the victim's life and maintaining contact with investigators. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce initiated a probe into the allegations, and the Telangana State Commission for Women provided support to the complainant, including police protection.

Jani Master's career spans from his early days as a dancer on the popular TV show Dhee to his rise as a renowned choreographer in the Telugu film industry, working with top actors like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Pawan Kalyan. He has also worked for Bollywood films like Jai Ho.

