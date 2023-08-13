'Jawan' LEAKED online: Shah Rukh Khan's movie clips out; Gauri Khan lodges complaint (Read Details)

Several clips from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' were leaked online on social media and various other sites. Following a complaint by Red Chillies Entertainment's owner Gauri Khan, Mumbai police sent legal notices to all the Twitter handles sharing the clips.

Shah Rukh Khan is preparing to release Jawan, his second-biggest film of the year. Amid the media frenzy around SRK's much-anticipated movie, video excerpts of Jawan have been released online. Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan's production company, and his wife, Gauri Khan, have reportedly filed a case against an anonymous individual for allegedly stealing and leaking video footage from the actor's next film.

Jawan movie snippets have been leaked online

Someone'stole' the scenes from Khan's next film, according to the Free Press Journal. On Thursday, August 10, an FIR was filed at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai, alleging theft under the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, the stolen excerpts from Shah Rukh Khan's film were posted on social media. According to the FIR, the production company realised that certain Twitter users had exposed Jawan's video footage online. As per reports, five Twitter identities were found during an inquiry, via which the film's video snippets were leaked. Legal notifications were issued to them, however only one of the users acknowledged receipt of the notice.

Previously, Red Chillies filed commercial litigation in the Delhi High Court about the video leak and requested the social media site remove Jawan's leaked recordings.

According to the directors, the theft of video snippets harmed the film and violated the Copyright Act. The case has been filed under Indian Penal Code section 379 (stealing) and Information Technology Act section 43B (illegal data transmission). However, this is not the first time Jawan's footage have been released; portions from Atlee's directing were also leaked online on two previous occasions.

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, is a much-anticipated action-thriller. Jawan is produced by SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, and Gaurav Gupta under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. In addition to King Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi play key parts in the film. Deepika Padukone makes an appearance as well. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7 globally.