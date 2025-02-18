Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Watch as we explore the recent actions of Just Stop Oil activists, who made headlines by vandalizing Charles Darwin's grave in Westminster Abbey. On January 13, 2025, Alyson Lee and Di Bligh sprayed '1.5 is dead' in orange chalk paint, highlighting the alarming reality that global temperatures have surpassed the critical 1.5°C warming limit. This video wraps up their recent stunts across the UK.

