Rihanna thanks god after A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict in LA assault trial; Read on

Rihanna expressed gratitude after A$AP Rocky was acquitted of felony assault charges in LA. She credited God for the outcome, calling it a humbling moment, as the trial concluded.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Rihanna has issued her first statement after partner A$AP Rocky's acquittal on felony assault charges, thanking God for the outcome.

The singer took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude, writing, "The glory belongs to god and god alone. Thankful. Humbled by his mercy."


A Los Angeles jury had found A$AP Rocky not guilty on all counts of felony assault, bringing an end to a highly publicized three-week trial.

According to Variety, the Harlem-bred rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a gun at his former friend, A$AP Relli (real name Terell Ephron), outside a hotel in Hollywood in November 2021.

Rocky, who could be jailed for up to 24 years if convicted, had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial centred around a confrontation between Rocky and Ephron on Hollywood Boulevard, during which Ephron alleged that Rocky aimed a gun at his head and stomach and fired shots that grazed his hand.

However, Rocky's defence attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued that Ephron's injuries were minor and that Rocky had used a prop gun to break up a scuffle between Ephron and Rocky's entourage.

According to Variety, Tacopina also suggested that Ephron had "planted" evidence, including two 9mm shell casings, in an attempt to extort Rocky.

Rihanna, who has been supporting Rocky throughout the trial, was present in the courtroom when the verdict was delivered. 

