White House shares ‘ASMR’ video of deportation flight, shows immigrants being chained, in shackles (WATCH)

The White House on Tuesday shared a video titled, "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight" showing immigrants in shackles boarding a deportation flight. According to CNBC News, the flight departed from Seattle. The post shared on X (formerly Twitter) features various clips of officers preparing restraints, chaining deportees, detainees walking in chains, and individuals boarding a plane.

The 41-second video has reached over 30 million people on X. Since becoming president, Donald Trump has emphasized deporting illegal immigrants from the United States. These illegal immigrants are being sent back via military aircraft.

333 Illegal Indian Immigrants Deported from US in 2025

As of February 2025, 333 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported from the US on three military flights. These deportees were shackled and transported on military aircraft. Several returnees have spoken to the media about this inhumane treatment. Some Sikh deportees claimed their turbans were removed during the flight.

The nationalities of the migrants in the video are unclear as their faces are not visible. However, the video's release followed the arrival of two US military flights in India, suggesting the deportees might be Indian. A large number of migrants from India travel to the US via the dangerous "donkey route" seeking a better life. After paying hefty sums and enduring perilous journeys, they often work low-wage jobs.

Cost of Donkey Route to the US

Illegal immigrants spend between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore (approximately $63,000 to $126,000) to travel to the US via the donkey route. Many incur heavy debts seeking a better life. However, the US has implemented stricter immigration policies and is deporting those who entered illegally. After meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated India's willingness to repatriate all Indians who entered the US illegally.

According to a report, nearly 97,000 Indians entered the US illegally in 2023. Human traffickers operating the donkey route function like an industry, with networks spanning India and several other countries.

Speaking to reporters in the US, PM Modi emphasized the need to dismantle this entire network of illegal human trafficking.

