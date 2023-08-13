Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's film continues its dream run

    'Gadar 2' marked a victorious comeback after 22 years, clashing with 'OMG 2'. Directed by Anil Sharma, it stormed the box office with a strong Rs 40.10 crore opening, and its success seems to be continuing. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    After 22 years, 'Gadar 2' made a triumphant return to cinemas, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Released on August 11, the film faced off against 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' roared at the box office with an impressive opening, amassing Rs 40.10 crore. Early trade estimates suggest that the movie's success is ongoing, maintaining its dream run. The clash of these anticipated releases has set the stage for an intriguing box office battle as both films vie for audience attention and box office supremacy.

    Day 2 of 'Gadar 2' release

    As per Sacnilk, 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel raked in Rs 43 crore on day 2, showcasing a strong performance despite competing with 'OMG 2' at the box office. A paparazzo shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, "Tara singh with Jr Tara singh. Sunny paaji having moment with little fans as they promoting Gadar 2, tell us about your views on Film. #sunnydeol (sic)."

    During a promotional event for 'Gadar 2', a young fan dressed as Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh from the film approached him and reverentially touched his feet, adding an endearing touch to the occasion. 

    About 'Gadar 2'

    'Gadar 2' is set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh ventures back to Pakistan with the mission of rescuing his son, Charanjeet, and reuniting him with their family amid the tumultuous wartime circumstances.

