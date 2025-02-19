Ujjain man finds dead cockroach in Paneer Tikka Sandwich, triggers food safety raid

A customer in Ujjain found a dead cockroach in his Paneer Tikka Sandwich at Sagar Gaire Restaurant, prompting a food safety raid. Similar hygiene violations were found in Telangana restaurants, raising concerns about food safety. Authorities urge stricter regulations and public vigilance against unhygienic eateries.

A shocking incident has come to light from Ujjain, where a customer discovered a dead cockroach inside his Paneer Tikka Sandwich at a popular restaurant. The discovery led to an official complaint and a subsequent raid by food safety authorities.

As per reports, a man named Ravi Bedi had ordered a Paneer Tikka Sandwich at Sagar Gaire Restaurant in Ujjain. However, while eating, he was horrified to find a dead cockroach inside his meal. Without wasting any time, he reported the matter to the city’s food department.



Aero Show 2025: Cockroach found in meal at air show in Bengaluru; pictures go viral

Following his complaint, food safety officials conducted a raid at the restaurant and seized the contaminated sandwich for further investigation.

Speaking to the media, Ravi Bedi revealed that this was not the first time Sagar Gaire Restaurant had been accused of serving unhygienic food. Several customers had complained about food quality in the past, but no strict action had been taken.

This is not an isolated case. Recently, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, carried out inspections at two well-known restaurants in Rajendranagar and found multiple violations.

During an inspection at The Fort on February 8, officials found greasy and oil-dripping exhaust fans, unhygienic refrigerators, and improperly stored boiled vegetables without labels. Additionally, the kitchen floor was wet with inadequate drainage, utensils were not cleaned properly, and there was a visible cockroach infestation. Moreover, pest control records were missing, and food waste was not being removed regularly.



SHOCKING! Woman finds cockroach in Air India flight meal, her 2-year-old son falls sick; WATCH viral video

Another inspection at Delish by Homes Kitchen on the same day revealed similar violations. The restaurant failed to dispose of food waste on time, exhaust fans were covered in grease, and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available. Officials also discovered unlabelled raw materials, including pav, in the kitchen.

These incidents highlight growing concerns about food safety and hygiene at eateries.

Latest Videos