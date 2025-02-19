Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat’s Bharuch | Watch Video

A drunk man vandalized a movie screen during a late-night Chhaava screening in Bharuch, Gujarat. He tore the screen and used a fire extinguisher before being stopped and detained by police.

In a shocking incident, a drunk man was arrested for vandalizing a movie screen during a late-night show of Chhaava at RK Cinemas in Bharuch, Gujarat. The incident took place on Sunday during the 11:45 pm screening, leaving moviegoers stunned.

According to reports, the man, identified as Jayesh Vasava, became agitated during a scene where Vicky Kaushal, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was being attacked. Disturbed by the scene, he walked up to the screen and began tearing it apart. Despite the audience yelling at him to stop, he continued to damage the screen.

Videos circulating on social media show Vasava ripping through the screen while the movie played. In addition to tearing the screen, he also used a fire extinguisher to cause further damage. The audience watched in disbelief as the man destroyed the expensive equipment.

The theatre’s security staff quickly intervened and stopped him before the situation escalated further. Local police were informed, and the man was detained at Bluechip Multiplex shortly after the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter. It is unclear whether the man will face legal consequences, but police are expected to take appropriate action following the inquiry.

This bizarre act of vandalism has raised concerns about cinema hall security and audience behavior. The management of RK Cinemas has yet to release an official statement, but the incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has been receiving attention for its portrayal of historical events. However, no one expected a scene to provoke such an extreme reaction from a viewer.

