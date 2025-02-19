Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat’s Bharuch | Watch Video

A drunk man vandalized a movie screen during a late-night Chhaava screening in Bharuch, Gujarat. He tore the screen and used a fire extinguisher before being stopped and detained by police.
 

Drunk Man rips theatre screen during Chhaava screening in Gujarat's Bharuch- Watch Video NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 9:51 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a drunk man was arrested for vandalizing a movie screen during a late-night show of Chhaava at RK Cinemas in Bharuch, Gujarat. The incident took place on Sunday during the 11:45 pm screening, leaving moviegoers stunned.

According to reports, the man, identified as Jayesh Vasava, became agitated during a scene where Vicky Kaushal, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was being attacked. Disturbed by the scene, he walked up to the screen and began tearing it apart. Despite the audience yelling at him to stop, he continued to damage the screen.

Videos circulating on social media show Vasava ripping through the screen while the movie played. In addition to tearing the screen, he also used a fire extinguisher to cause further damage. The audience watched in disbelief as the man destroyed the expensive equipment.

The theatre’s security staff quickly intervened and stopped him before the situation escalated further. Local police were informed, and the man was detained at Bluechip Multiplex shortly after the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter. It is unclear whether the man will face legal consequences, but police are expected to take appropriate action following the inquiry.

This bizarre act of vandalism has raised concerns about cinema hall security and audience behavior. The management of RK Cinemas has yet to release an official statement, but the incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, has been receiving attention for its portrayal of historical events. However, no one expected a scene to provoke such an extreme reaction from a viewer.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to dominate, earns BIG on first Monday

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg NTI

Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg

Jesus Christ Superstar: Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Jesus in epic film adaptation NTI

Jesus Christ Superstar: Cynthia Erivo takes on the role of Jesus in epic film adaptation

WWE Shocker: Three times referees secretly helped wrestlers in the ring

WWE Shocker: Three times referees secretly helped wrestlers in the ring

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

WWE RAW: Shocking moments from today's Monday night event

Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia barred from airing any more shows on YouTube

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's epic saga close to Rs, 200 Crore NTI

Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga close to Rs. 200 crore

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon