Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Elon Musk unveiled Grok 3 reasoning models and ChatGPT-like Deep Search. Find out the extraordinary life of Elon Musk, TIME Magazine's 2021 Person of the Year. Born in South Africa in 1971, Musk's journey from a young entrepreneur to the richest man in the world is nothing short of remarkable. After moving to Canada and then to the U.S., he founded Zip2 and later merged X.com with PayPal, revolutionizing online payments. As the CEO of Tesla, Musk has transformed the electric vehicle market, making sustainable transportation mainstream. His ambitious plans for SpaceX aim to make life multiplanetary, with a vision of building a city on Mars. Known for his provocative presence on social media, Musk continues to push boundaries in technology and innovation, from AI with Neuralink to tunneling with The Boring Company. Watch.

