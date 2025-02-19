Reliance Jio Partners with Hotstar for FREE: 3 Months of Celebration for Jio Users (READ DETAILS)

Reliance Jio offers the only plan that gives access to a free JioHotstar subscription. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Jio partners with Hotstar: 3 months of celebration for Jio users

Telecom company Reliance Jio recently launched a new streaming platform called JioHotstar. Now this single platform has been created by combining both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar and the content of both can now be viewed on it. If you want its subscription absolutely free, then a Jio plan offers this benefit.

Jio Hotstar

Reliance Jio offers such a plan, in which unlimited 5G data is valid for 84 days. Along with this, the benefit of unlimited calling is also available, and SMS can also be sent daily. If you want to enjoy the new OTT service, instead of spending separately for it, you should recharge with this plan.

3 Months Free Subscription

The only Jio plan with free JioHotstar In the large portfolio of recharge plans offered to Jio subscribers, this is the only plan that provides access to JioHotstar on recharge. The price of this plan is Rs.949. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB data daily in addition to unlimited free voice calling. Users can send 100 SMS daily.

Hotstar Subscription

On opting for the plan, JioHotstar mobile subscription is free for three months. Along with this, access to apps like JioTV and JioCloud is also available. Reliance Jio also offers the benefit of unlimited 5G data to eligible subscribers recharging with this plan.

