    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan watches Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' with family

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan enjoys a family outing at a Thiruvananthapuram theater, where he watched 'Jailer' featuring Rajinikanth. The film appeals to people across all states. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    Nelson Dilipkumar's blockbuster 'Jailer,' featuring Rajinikanth, remains a box office sensation nationwide, amassing substantial earnings. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a break from his duties to enjoy the film with his family at a Thiruvananthapuram theater in Lulu Mall. Joined by his wife Kamala, son-in-law and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas, daughter Veena, and grandson, the leader indulged in the cinematic experience. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also attended a dedicated screening of the movie and commended its quality.

    The film's widespread popularity and political figures' participation underscore its cultural significance and broad appeal across states, uniting both cinema enthusiasts and political aficionados.

    Released on August 10, 'Jailer' features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal in an extended cameo, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannah, Vinayakan, and comedian Yogi Babu. The film boasts music by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to its star-studded appeal.

    At 72 years old, Rajinikanth portrays a prison warden in 'Jailer,' discovering a criminal syndicate's plan to free their leader from confinement, prompting his intervention. The film's success at the box office remains undeterred by the release of prominent Bollywood films 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2,' demonstrating its strong performance and audience appeal.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
