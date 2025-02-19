Lifestyle
Copy Shibani Dandekar's white and gold satin silk lehenga look, paired with a golden blouse and a white tissue shrug, for your sister-in-law's wedding.
Try Shibani's printed pleated skirt with a jacket-style blouse and shrug for your sister-in-law's cocktail or sangeet function.
Recreate Shibani's orange printed lehenga with a white, heavily thread-worked blouse and shrug-style dupatta.
For a modern look, pair a tube-style corset blouse with a baby pink and white striped lehenga.
Enhance your look with a plain grey net flared lehenga, a sleeveless blouse, and a full-sleeved jacket.
Opt for an Indo-Western gown-style lehenga with a body-fitted skirt, corset blouse, and net dupatta.
Wear a multi-color thread-worked flared lehenga and sleeveless blouse for the sangeet or haldi ceremony.
