Lifestyle

Shibani Dandekar’s 7 iconic lehenga styles you need to try

1. Shibani Dandekar's Lehenga Looks

Copy Shibani Dandekar's white and gold satin silk lehenga look, paired with a golden blouse and a white tissue shrug, for your sister-in-law's wedding.

2. Indo-Western Style Lehenga

Try Shibani's printed pleated skirt with a jacket-style blouse and shrug for your sister-in-law's cocktail or sangeet function.

3. White and Orange Lehenga

Recreate Shibani's orange printed lehenga with a white, heavily thread-worked blouse and shrug-style dupatta.

4. Lehenga with Corset Blouse

For a modern look, pair a tube-style corset blouse with a baby pink and white striped lehenga.

5. Grey Net Lehenga with Jacket

Enhance your look with a plain grey net flared lehenga, a sleeveless blouse, and a full-sleeved jacket.

6. Gown Style Lehenga

Opt for an Indo-Western gown-style lehenga with a body-fitted skirt, corset blouse, and net dupatta.

7. Multi-Color Lehenga

Wear a multi-color thread-worked flared lehenga and sleeveless blouse for the sangeet or haldi ceremony.

