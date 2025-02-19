Nepal raises concerns over death of KIIT student, calls for diplomatic efforts for security

Nepalese lawmakers in both houses of the federal parliament raised concerns on February 18 over the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at KIIT University, Odisha. They urged the government to initiate diplomatic and political efforts to ensure the safety of Nepalese students studying in India.

Kathmandu: Lawmakers in both houses of the federal parliament in Nepal on Tuesday (Feb 18) raised concerns over the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student in KIIT, Odisha, demanding diplomatic efforts for proper security. Addressing house sessions of both assemblies, lawmakers drew the attention of the government to immediately start diplomatic and political initiatives to ensure the safety of Nepalese students studying in India.

The lawmakers raised questions about the mysterious death of Lamsal, a B-Tech third-year student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in the state of Odisha, India, demanding justice. They also demanded the government raise concerns over the treatment of students enrolled in the university following the incident, which resulted in sine die expulsion on Monday.

"Prakriti Lamsal's mysterious death while staying in Odisha, India, in the course of studies has sent shockwaves across Nepal, communities and students. Fair and factual investigation is required over this issue. We have received reports that students are facing enormous pressure," Chabilal Bishwokarma, lawmaker from the ruling CPN-UML said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Madhav Sapkota, a lawmaker from the opposition CPN-Maoist Centre, demanded a high-level political dialogue with the Indian authorities over the issue.

"Because of the diplomatic incapacity of the government, the Nepali students there are facing insecurity and humiliating behavior. I offer my condolences on the death of Prakriti Lamsal and my party the (CPN) Maoist Center condemn the incident, demanding for the immediate required actions to be taken by the government on the issue. In order to give justice to the family of deceased Lamsal, I demand the initiation of a high-level political dialogue (with Indian authorities) from the Government of Nepal in search of a solution to the raising issue," Sapkota stressed.

Other members of Nepal's lower house--the House of Representatives--Dhruva Bahadur Pradhan and Thakur Gaire also demanded the investigation surrounding the death of the Nepalese student in India.

The National Assembly also raised concerns over the mysterious death of Prakriti Lamsal in India and called for urgent action to ensure the safety of Nepali students studying in India.

National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Dahal brought the issue to the government's attention, emphasising the serious nature of the case.

"A Nepali student studying in India's Odisha--the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Prakriti Lamsal's mysterious death has drawn serious attention from the National Assembly. An impartial, free and fair investigation into the issue and granting her justice and attention from the Government of Nepal is hereby called for to make all possible diplomatic efforts. Along with that, the students studying in the college should be ensured proper security so that they can continue their studies with high spirits; the government is hereby requested to create that environment," Dahal said.

Lawmaker Renu Chand questioned whether Indian universities have become unsafe for Nepalese students and urged the Nepalese government to immediately address the issue with India. She also expressed anger over the treatment of Nepalese students at KIIT University.

Lawmaker Rukmini Koirala stated that the death of Lamsal appears suspicious and called for the government to take the initiative to investigate and ensure the safety of Nepali students.

Lawmaker Bishnukumari Sapkota emphasised the need for diplomatic efforts to rescue the Nepali student and ensure justice through discussions with India.

The Nepalese Foreign Ministry is constantly following up on the issue. Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Arzu Rana Deuba, on the social media platform X, announced that the ministry is constantly following up on the issue surrounding Nepalese students and the developments thereafter.

In her latest tweet, the foreign minister made it clear that necessary initiatives are being taken to understand the condition of Nepalese students in the hostels of KIIT University in Odisha, India and to provide a safe environment for Nepali students in the college.

"Two senior officials of Nepal Police from the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi have reached the university today morning. I spoke to them on the phone and directed them to coordinate with the Indian security personnel for a necessary investigation into the incident and with the university administration for necessary assistance to the Nepali students and their safe stay in the hostel. The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi is already taking necessary initiatives in this regard," she said.

Nepalese Foreign Affairs Minister Rana has made it clear that following the diplomatic efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately after getting the information, the college has appealed to the students to return to the hostel, while the university has also informed through a public notice that action has been taken against the 'staff' who abused Nepali students.

In the context of this development, Foreign Minister Rana said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Nepal in Delhi are working in close coordination with the university administration and the Indian security officials.

