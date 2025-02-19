Param Sundari UPDATE: Kerala shoot wrapped! Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor gear up for next leg

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have wrapped up the Kerala schedule for their upcoming rom-com Param Sundari. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, is set for a July 25, 2025 release.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, who are coming together for the first time, are all set to entertain fans with their upcoming rom-com, 'Param Sundari'.

The 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to give fans an exciting update about the film's progress as he announced the wrap of their shoot schedule in Kerala!

Sidharth shared a group picture of the entire Param Sundari team from the set, with the actor standing alongside the crew members.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari! Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories," followed by a red heart emoji.

Sidharth also tagged his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as the film's director Tushar Jalota, producer Dinesh Vijan, writer Aarsh Vora, and the production house Maddock Films.

Janhvi, who will be seen opposite Sidharth for the first time, reshared his post on her Instagram with a pink heart GIF.

The film was announced last December when the makers surprised everyone with the first-look posters of Sidharth and Janhvi on Instagram.

The story of Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari."

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

