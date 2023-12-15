Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Janhvi Kapoor recalls watching Sridevi's film Sadmaa with her, reveals strongest memories

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor talks about her strongest memory with her mother Sridevi says, “My strongest memory is of Sadmaa movie… I remember watching Sadmaa with Mumma”

    Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of the late great actress Sridevi, has carved a niche for herself in Hindi film with her brilliant and powerful performances. Janhvi recently attended a conclave, where she was asked about her first memory of watching her mother's film, Sridevi's, where Janhvi revealed an anecdote of her mother and said, "You know, actually.. mumma would never like to watch her own films,she used to hate it and I would hide and watch it, but I would be very troubled like I watched Chalbaaz as a kid and Manju was my favourite character, because Even English Vinglish was difficult for me to watch since her daughter (Sapna) would bother her so much in the film that I would become enraged! (Laughs)

    She added, "It took me a while to start viewing her films, and I guess I started with the simpler, lighter ones - Mr India, of course, but my greatest recollection is of Sadmaa. I remember seeing Sadmaa with my mother, and by the end, I was furious with her because of the finale - she forgets Kamal sir's character after being taken care of by him in the film... and I felt so awful that why did you forget Kamal sir... and I didn't speak to her for two days. "I was extremely shaken."

    She also stated that she had been unable to see her mother's films for a long time, but now that she is stepping into the South cinema, she has finally acquired the guts to begin viewing her mother's old flicks.

    This simply goes to show how Janhvi is so committed to her profession that in order to provide the greatest results, she has opted to follow in the shoes of her renowned mother. 

