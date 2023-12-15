'We struggled to understand each other,' says Prateik Babbar on his divorce with Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar and film producer Sanya Sagar who tied knots in 2019, following a period of dating each-other, regrettably parted ways, finalizing their divorce earlier this year. an In an interview with The Times Of India recently the 'Chhichhore' actor opened up about the emotional toll the separation took on him during, marking one of the first instances where he candidly discussed the dissolution of his marriage with Sanya Sagar.

Reflecting on the reasons behind their decision to part ways, Prateik shared that their union initially stemmed from a place of love, which led to their marriage. Despite his respect for his ex-wife and the bond they shared, he acknowledged that they were fundamentally different individuals and struggled to understand each other due to time constraints. He revealed, "I think it is extremely important to figure each other out before you jump into a marriage or something concrete. It (The marriage) was rushed. There was some family pressure. I was 32, and I wanted to have kids by 35."

The formalization of their divorce in January 2023 was a heartbreaking experience for Prateik, who revealed that he found himself in an emotional turmoil, describing himself as an 'absolute mess' for an extended period. He admitted that he had entered into marriage for reasons that were not rooted in genuine compatibility. "We thought we would figure out love and compatibility on our way. It doesn’t work like that. You need to figure out everything before. Emotional frustrations led to bad choices and decisions. I felt betrayed in my marriage." On a positive note, he added, "but if that marriage had not failed, I wouldn’t have met the woman in my life today,”

In the wake of the challenging period, Prateik Babbar has found love anew in actress Priya Banerjee. The couple, currently reveling in their happiness, made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priya shared that their connection initially blossomed from a foundation of friendship. Introduced through mutual friends in the industry, Prateik and Priya clicked instantly, forming a bond that has now evolved into a genuine and deeply affectionate relationship. She said, "We are very similar people. We are fun people and lazy people. We just want to work and be at home."

ALSO READ: Animal Kerala box office collection: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's film achieve hit status in Kerala?