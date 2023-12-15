Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shreyas Talpade health update: Wife Deepti issues statement, actor to discharge in few days

    On Thursday evening it was reported that actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and was then taken to the hospital and underwent angioplasty. 

    Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade issued a statement hours after the actor suffered a heart attack, indicating that he is .stable. Deepti confirmed on Friday morning in a statement that the actor is fine and healing slowly and stated that Shreyas would be discharged in a few days. She thanked all his well-wishers and requested for privacy as it is a difficult time for the family. 

    The statement

    "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of concern and well-wishes in the aftermath of my husband's recent health scare. I'm happy to report that he is now in stable condition and will be released in a few days. We are grateful for the medical team's exceptional care and prompt response during this difficult time. We respectfully request that our privacy be respected while he recovers. Your unwavering support has been an enormous source of strength for both of us".

    Shreyas Talpade heart attack

    On Thursday evening, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack. During the day, the 47-year-old actor was shooting for his upcoming film 'Welcome To The Jungle' in Mumbai. However, when he returned home, he complained of discomfort and fell. Talpade was then taken to the hospital and underwent angioplasty.

    'Welcome To The Jungle'

    In addition to Shreyas, the film features Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Tushar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sanjay Dutt. The film will be released on December 25, 2024.

