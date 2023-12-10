Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on husband Will Smith's Oscar Slapgate controversy; reveals it saved her marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith reflects on the Oscars slapgate involving husband Will Smith, stating the incident saved their marriage. Describing it as the 'holy slap,' she emphasizes positive outcomes. Despite a seven-year separation, Jada expresses unwavering support for Will, addressing the incident's transformative impact

Jada Pinkett Smith revisited the infamous Oscars slapgate involving her husband, Will Smith, in a recent interview. At the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in response to a comment Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith on stage. The incident caused a major uproar, resulting in Will Smith being banned by the Academy for 10 years.

In the interview with Daily Mail, Jada Pinkett Smith reflected on the impact of the slap on her marriage, stating that it actually saved their relationship. Despite having revealed earlier that she and Will had been separated for seven years, Jada expressed that the slap made her realize she would never leave Will. She referred to the incident as the "holy slap" and emphasized that it changed the course of their relationship.

"After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him," Jada said, acknowledging the transformative nature of the event. "Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?" she added.

Jada went on to describe the positive aftermath of the incident, noting that many beneficial things came out of it. She expressed gratitude for having witnessed the situation unfold in person, stating, "That moment of the s–t hitting the fan is when you see where you really are."

This latest statement from Jada comes amid reports that Will Smith was spotted with a mystery woman over the weekend, adding further intrigue to the couple's public narrative.

Jada Pinkett Smith had previously addressed the slapgate incident in an interview with CBS Mornings, asserting her commitment to stand by Will's side. "I might not have walked in there as his wife, but I left that night as his wife. And as I sit here today, I am going to be by his side always," she declared.

In October, Jada had confessed that she initially thought the slap was part of a skit. "I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit," she shared in an interview with People.